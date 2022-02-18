“Plan a few special moments for you and your spouse to soak in the day with some privacy! Have breakfast together, do a private last dance, sit at a sweetheart table for dinner (or) sneak away for sunset photos. This day flies by, so don’t forget to spend as much time as you can with the one you love!” - Sarah
“My biggest piece of advice would be to focus on each other. Yes, everyone is important and everyone wants to pull you aside and talk to you, but I tried my best to focus on my husband and remember that the day was about me and him. Honestly, I hardly remember who even showed up to the wedding, but I remember everything about him.” - Tenille
“A couple pieces of advice I would have is to not be in charge of anything on your wedding day. This is your time to take it all in and relax and enjoy getting ready with your best friends and family by your side and leave the rest to the professionals. There are going to be things that don't go perfectly, and that's totally fine, no one will care or notice so don't sweat the small stuff. And finally, it goes by so fast! That was my only complaint about the day, it just went by so fast. So do everything you can to take in those special moments, make it about you and your partner, and enjoy every minute of it.” - Taylor
“No matter how much you plan, things will still happen on your wedding day, don’t stress on perfection but instead enjoy your wedding day with the people you love.” - Ana’e
“Schedule some time with your spouse throughout your day! We had an early breakfast together, just the two of us, and it put my heart and mind at ease for the big and busy day that was ahead of us.” - Grace
“Give yourself at least a year, if not longer, to plan the event. Have a best friend to vent to. Don’t be afraid to ask for help. Buy a wedding organizer to help you with to-do lists and coordination advice. Keeping it small kept it drama-free. Make sure you speak up for what you want, it’s your day. Don’t lose sight of what’s important. Have a good time.” - Judy
“Design your day based on what you — as a couple — want and not what you think is expected of you, what is considered traditional or trendy or based on the price tag. Also, spend as much of the day with your partner as you can! After all, it’s about your love and your story!” - Haley
“Focus on what is truly important - that is, you are going to be married regardless if something goes wrong. Do as many or use as many things that mean something to you. For instance, my family from Washington couldn’t be in attendance but sent a handmade quilt that we used by the bonfire at the night of the wedding. Don’t lose focus of what truly matters by getting caught up in trying to please everyone. Remember that it is your day!” - Logan
“Stay chill and minimize the stress! Your day will be perfect no matter what happens. Go with the flow and embrace each and every moment. Those moments will become your unique and oh so special love story. Enlist friends and family to help you to avoid being overwhelmed and keep it as simple as possible. Have someone take photos of everything! The day will become a blur and you will want to relive every detail. Most of all, have fun and remember that your wedding day is about your love for each other and your friend’s and families’ love for both of you. Savor every second!” - Angela
