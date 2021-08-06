So many of my round-the-world memories involve food, occasions of such ecstasy when time stops and the details are etched on my heart forever.
Tired and hungry after touring the Pyramids and the Sphinx and watching a sound and light show, we noticed that we had passed the dinner hour. We pulled up to a Cairo street café. Soon Emen, our leader, was passing out huge, still-warm homemade buns with humongous, crisp falafel patties slathered in sour cream. “Hold the lettuce and tomato!” 20 cents each! Mmmpf!
“Come with me to the Casbah!” At last, the full meaning of the phrase came to life, as our leader, Latif, led us down a narrow, winding path in the medina of Casablanca, Morocco. Latif knocked on a jeweled door, and we were met by a robed young man, carrying a candle. He led us to a room filled with satin pillows and candlelight. Dinner was Morocco’s national dish, couscous and tagine. A plateful of fluffy, spicy couscous topped with a flavorful stew cooked in the coals in a clay pot.
Mornings in the courtyard of our Costa Rican eco-hotel meant an open-air breakfast of black beans, rice, salsa and tortillas fresh off the grill — a simple but satisfying meal. What made it even more charming was the sight of hummingbirds motorcycling in to snack on chunks of ruby red watermelon that had been laid out for them.
We about froze as we navigated the snowy streets of Lisbon, Portugal, in December. Our day’s jaunt was made special by a surprise arranged by Eduardo, our leader. A man came up to Eduardo bearing a cardboard box. Pasteles de Belem, a typical holiday custard confection stuffed with crème!
An Easter party to end all Easter parties! In Enkhuizen, Holland, we were invited into the gnome-like home and yard of Hans and Gerry, banked with tulips growing everywhere. Indoors the table was set with more tulips and narcissus, teapots, plates of cookies, chocolates, crackers, Dutch flags and a packet of postcards for each participant.
How about dinner on a 19th century rice barge, sailing down the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, Thailand, at sunset, watching the twinkling lights onshore. We sat at tables on deck, sipping Tom Kha, the Thai national soup, then eating a spicy tofu dish. It could go on forever.
Ali’s Place was a bright spot in our Turkey trip, an outdoor restaurant with red and white-checked tablecloths. Its cooks cheerfully invited us into the kitchen to make dolmas. I did not succeed but it was fun. The cooks also taught us how to make gozleme, a delicious thin pancake filled with mushrooms, cheese, spinach and eggplant.
Even though, in Rishikesh, India, we supped on some amazing meals of tandoor, paneer and dosa. Our favorite had to be the meal we ate every noon with the poorest, smartest children of Mother Miracle School. A simple plate of rice, dal and vegetables was exactly what we needed and wanted.
Memories! Mmmm! Oh, those one-of-a-kind dining experiences in far corners of the world! Tucked into a ringside seat, totally immersed in making a blissful memory. What could be better?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.