One of the simplest and most powerful things we can do is to turn toward our life partner for engagement.
Research (e.g., by the Gottman Institute) shows that this simple habit is critical for happiness and health in long-term, committed relationships. In the early bloom of love, it can be hard to imagine a time when it might be difficult to remember and want to lovingly engage with our partner’s — and our own — dreams and strengths, as well as fears and vulnerabilities. It is easy to appreciate the shiny beauty of love in shared dreams and mutuality, and in coming together for a “happily ever after.” However, this ever after is a result not only of choosing a partner well but also of continually choosing to turn toward one another, even as we discover what we do not prefer about one another and as we change.
Commitment to continually make this choice is simple and difficult, as well as foundational for health and happiness. It is important to practice coping, supporting and problem-solving together when the stakes seem low — such as about how to put the toilet paper on the holder, what to have for dinner and what to do on Saturday — so the foundation will already exist when dealing with sickness, hurt, loss and all else that ever after will bring.
When the needs and wishes of one person seem to be at odds with the needs and wishes of another, or when these needs and wishes are simply not understood, this tension can be difficult to navigate. Feeling misunderstood, unheard or hurt, or not understanding our partner may impede willingness to turn toward our partner with curiosity and hope. Ironically, the action of turning toward is necessary for greater understanding and often for uncovering new possibilities. This process can be messy and confusing.
Fortunately, the commitment to use positive communication and self-calming skills benefits this process. John Gottman describes part of this process in “And Baby Makes Three: The Six-Step Plan for Preserving Marital Intimacy and Rekindling Romance After Baby Arrives” (2007):
“But we have to feel safe enough to pull our dreams out of the closet. When we wear them, our partner may glimpse how beautiful we are — fragile but shimmering. Then, with understanding, our partners may join us in being dream catchers, rather than dream shredders.”
Glimpsing the “fragile but shimmering” beauty of our dreaming partner or self may increase understanding and motivate empathy for the dreamer’s fear and vulnerability, as well as energize and develop strengths and creativity for problem-solving. Turning toward this glimpse sharpens the view of beauty, thereby also promoting empathy and use of strengths. Intentionally turning toward our partner’s or our own dreams is an act of commitment and a loving process of clarification.
Having had the privilege of working with hundreds of couples over the years, I have witnessed the transformation that is possible for individuals and relationships when commitment is given to wear our dreams and to glimpse our partner doing the same. The vulnerability of this process can bring anxiety or even terror. Usually, this transformation happens when a person intentionally makes this turn repeatedly across time in many small ways, instead of a romantic grand gesture. That is commitment. Though the struggle to maintain commitment can be great, the benefits are far greater.
Of course, the act of turning toward something includes the act of turning away from something else. When one thing comes into greater focus, another thing becomes more peripheral or moves out of view. Surely, we can only look or move in one direction at a time.
According to T. E. Lawrence, “All men dream, but not equally. Those who dream by night in the dusty recesses of their minds, wake in the day to find that it was vanity: but the dreamers of the day are dangerous men, for they may act on their dreams with open eyes, to make them possible.”
A wedding is a critical time to commit to this sort of open-eyed dreaming with our partner, to turn repeatedly to what matters most without sacrificing that to distractions, unresolved hurts or fears. Starting a new year is also a good time to build or renew this habit of remembering and of being curious about what is before us and within us. Simple, not easy, but worth it.
