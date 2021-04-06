At the ripe old age of 20, I married for the first time with a wide-eyed belief that as a stepmother, I would make a positive impact on the lives of two darling school-age boys. At the far more ripe ages of 24 and 25, I gave birth to two daughters.
I was filled with glorious faith that the sheer force of my love for and resolute commitment to them would frame their lives for certain health, happiness and fulfillment. After all, my mother’s unwavering love, presence and goodness had propelled me through poverty, adversity, and trauma — both my own and what we shared — to possibilities that had not been known to her.
Isn’t that the hope of every parent: for their child’s life to be better, go further in important ways, than their own?
To be clear, those reflections contain both sincerity and sarcastic reflection on my naïveté. It seems highly unlikely that I would have found myself where I am now without adopting my mother’s steadfast love and keen ability to recognize and appreciate good, even when most people would mostly — or only — notice harsh realities.
One example of this benefit came in managing my older daughter’s medical needs. When she was born more than three months early, I was advised that I would be able to take her home in three months, “barring any complications.” I noted the chilling possibility of complications and then firmly fixed my focus on joy that she would come home and that we would deal resolutely with any complications that came her way.
I maintained these patterns and taught them to my daughters: recognize and engage the positive and fiercely address any danger. This practice yielded other benefits such as — somewhere along the way — it led me to accept that the way I believe in my children is really a template for how to believe in myself, too, so I am growing into loving myself that way.
However, in my tender middle-age years, I finally find myself able to recognize that this practice both saved us and harmed us.
In the midst of continuing adversity and trauma, the ability to hold fiercely to available resources can be the difference between actual life and death. In those times, such a dogmatic habit is an immense strength. I am glad my mama showed me this power and that I showed it to my children. When immediate safety is regained, other considerations become possible.
Today, my life is no longer characterized by unsafe relationships and poverty. And, joyfully, my daughters’ progress in their own recovery means I no longer brace for news of tragedy every time the phone rings or someone comes to my driveway. Security frees me to continue the practices of love, hope, faith and gratitude while leaving room for other practices.
I am glad for the opportunity now to develop new strengths and for my children and me to support such in one another. Indeed, in their unique ways, my daughters have courageously fought me to make more room for the healing power of being OK with not being OK and of being OK with “good enough.” These challenges were important to reject the unintended pressure for positivity in the face of their own suffering.
They were also pivotal to guide us away from the false sense of security that can come from hyper-focus on positivity and guide us towards recognizing needs for change to allow a fundamentally better life. My own recovery practices and therapy have led me to see the harm of holding too tightly to any practice, no matter how beneficial it might be. Our lives are far better by having more room for both/and.
What I want for my children has both changed and stayed the same. I want them to embrace their “good enough-ness” and their magic — not only their magic.
Just as I stand on the shoulders of my dear mama, I want to give them sturdy shoulders on which to stand as they reach beyond me to be happy and healthy and to contribute positively to their world in their own unique ways. I hope to continue growing into my own shoulders, feet and voice.
At my ripe old ages of 20 and 24, I sought to make my most important mark by shaping lives for my children to thrive. In my tender middle age, I now seek to make my most important mark by shaping myself for better health and happiness. Thereby, our relationships are better able to support us all for this healing and growth.
After all, isn’t that the hope of every parent? It is my hope for each of you, also.
