Maybe you’ve had the same vision in your head since you were 5 years old of what your wedding dress would look like, the extensive floral decorations, all the guests dressed to the nines and catered food from the best fine dining chef.
Along the same vein, I can still remember being a young girl and assuming that the only way you got married was if you had an available castle, floor-length poofy dress, white dress gloves to your elbows and awaiting carriage or limousine.
When I decided to get married, I neither had nor wanted any of these things. I knew some people spent thousands of dollars on engagement ring, venue, flowers, food and festivities surrounding their wedding. I was about to start nursing school, was working full-time and was very much embedded in a community of women whose focus was not on the material aspects of life but rather on forging close relationships and honoring the sanctity of the natural birth process. Extravagance was really not in their vocabulary.
Many of our friends were on budgets, in-school or recently out of college, and living paycheck to
paycheck just as we were. So, when my husband and I decided to tie the knot officially, and do so cross-country in Virginia from where we were residing in Seattle, Washington, we had to be both practical and frugal. Thankfully, neither of us is terribly frivolous or picky. We knew we wanted an outdoor wedding, music, close friends and family, and for everyone to have a good time. We didn’t want to break the bank or overstretch our budget or that of our parents.
We started our wedding planning on a small budget with finding my husband’s suit and my dress. When the first venture into a Brooks Brothers store resulted in a condescending salesperson suggesting that none of their suits would be suitable to our budget, we marched across the street to another store with attentive staff who helped him find the perfect option.
My dress was discovered at the first or second store I tried and was approximately $300 new at a Jessica McClintock store — all the rage while I was in high school. Despite being a tomboy at heart, I had always loved seeing the pictures of Gunne Sax and Jessica McClintock on the pages of magazines in the 1980s. Nowadays, I know that I could probably find an even less expensive option, given the number of wedding dresses I’ve seen online, at second-hand stores and Facebook marketplace for fractions of their usual cost.
In addition, certainly traditional wedding garb is not necessarily everyone’s choice. My friend Mary wore clothes much like what one would see at a Renaissance Fair — beautiful in their simplicity and a style that was so completely her, I couldn’t imagine it any other way.
Having found our wedding attire, our next personal purchases were our wedding bands that we got from the counter of JC Penney for approximately $100 each. While I have seen some amazing custom wedding bands, and certainly love to support talented artistry, that was not realistic or important to us at that time. I truly believe that much of wedding budgeting is figuring out for you and your partner, what are negotiable and non-negotiable aspects for cost-reduction in order to stay within budget. For us, the ring was a symbol of our love and so it was important for it to be durable but not fancy. We are not particularly fancy folks. If you are, then the rings might be a larger portion of your budget but you might find ways to reduce cost for other aspects of the ceremony and festivities.
The rest of planning involves food, flower arrangements and entertainment. Friends and family often love to contribute in some way, as do church families. A dear friend of my husband’s family catered our rehearsal dinner, which we held at our house. Catering of the actual event was more costly but we were careful to select a caterer that was good but not exorbitant in price.
Our flowers consisted of multiple buckets of fresh-cut flowers from a farm that were placed in vases and carried by myself and my bridesmaids. The venue had only a nominal fee for use of the grounds. We hired a local bluegrass band for $250 and, while the Virginia heat and humidity in mid-August was at its peak, we danced and danced. The same friend, Mary, captured us at our reception in black and white photography with the joy of us doing what we loved to do.
All told, I have never regretted not having a huge traditional picture-book wedding; rather, I figured out that the wedding I had was exactly the kind of book I wanted to open for the rest of my life. Friends, family, music and dancing were the highlights of that day, and putting those aspects at the center of our celebration and ceremony was meaningful and cost-effective for us.
So if you are in the planning phases of your wedding and bemoaning the cost, think first of what parts of your wedding are the most important to you and work from there. With careful planning and researching your resources, your blessed day can most definitely be all you ever dreamed, even without the castle or the carriage.
