Mothers-to-be spend a lot of time preparing for the birth of a child. The list is long, beginning with planning what baby items are needed, to reading the many pregnancy books, to packing hospital bags; all the while hoping when labor begins they’ll recall the breathing techniques they learned in birthing class. If all goes well, then all of the boxes are checked. However, for many moms, a very important topic does not make the list: breastfeeding education.
As a postpartum nurse making home visits, one of the comments I hear most often is, “I wish I had prepared more for breastfeeding.”
During a recent visit with first-time mother Makala Howell, she stated, “I spent so much time preparing for the birth and not enough time thinking about breastfeeding. I didn’t consider that it would be so challenging. I have been telling my friends who are pregnant to take classes and get support for breastfeeding as soon as they have an issue.”
Makala sought help from a local lactation consultant and from her Family Connects’ nurse home visitor.
A majority of moms I visit start out breastfeeding. But many encounter challenges for which they did not feel prepared. Most mothers who continued breastfeeding found support when an issue occurred in the early weeks of breastfeeding from a lactation professional, or a friend or relative with breastfeeding experience.
Current breastfeeding rates of women in America who breastfeed immediately after delivery are 84 percent, according to the most recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention breastfeeding report card. By 6 months of age, that number drops to 58 percent.
One of the main reasons for the big drop is lack of breastfeeding support for moms. When moms do not have support within the first weeks of breastfeeding, a feeling of hopelessness and disappointment can arise. When moms receive support during the first weeks of their infant’s lives they will have a more positive and successful breastfeeding experience.
Every breastfeeding journey is unique. While each mother and baby will be learning throughout their journey, the more learning that happens before birth, the better prepared mom will be. Having support along the way can make breastfeeding easier. Moms like Makala agree that breastfeeding education is equally important as breastfeeding support during the postpartum period. Luckily, our community has resources for both.
Support can come in the form of a postpartum home visit with Family Connects Northwest Region. Every parent with a newborn — residing in Ashe, Avery and Watauga county — receives a free visit from a qualified nurse at three weeks postpartum. Family Connects is an evidence-based home visiting program that provides reassurance, connection to resources and emotional and physical support while addressing common concerns that many new parents may have. Family Connects’ nurses are trained in lactation support and can offer education and guidance for many of the common questions new mothers have about breastfeeding. In partnership with the pediatrician, nurses can offer weight checks, latch support and information about supplementing when needed.
At Family Connects we support all parents’ rights to an informed decision regarding infant feeding choices. The process of making an informed decision includes the understanding that the cells, hormones and antibodies in breastmilk help protect babies from illness and miraculously change every day to meet babies’ nutritional needs. Breastfeeding is associated with a reduced risk of diarrhea, ear infections, chest infections, obesity, diabetes and SIDS in infants. For mothers, breastfeeding reduces the risk of health concerns such as postpartum bleeding, type 2 diabetes, breast cancer and ovarian cancer.
Many families experience obstacles to achieving their breastfeeding goals while some families choose formula for personal reasons. Several parents meet barriers to breastfeeding such as poor family and social support, lack of health services or knowledge, lactation problems and employment and childcare hurdles. Moms can feel guilt and shame for not breastfeeding their infant due to societal formula stigma. However, all families deserve to feel supported to make the autonomous decision to exclusive breastfeeding, mixed feeding or formula feeding. Family Connects believes that every family needs non-judgmental support after bringing home a baby.
Our goal is to ensure families have access to resources that nurture the whole family and support the baby. Participation in Family Connects is recommended by area pediatricians, obstetricians and family practitioners. Family Connects does not replace a pediatric visit but is an additional chance to spend one-on-one time with a healthcare professional in the comfort of your own home.
To schedule an appointment, parents can register at familyconnects.apphealthcare.com, or call (828) 795-1917.
Other opportunities in the High Country for successful breastfeeding are listed below. Due to COVID-19, the Children’s Council suggests calling ahead to ask specifics about each resource:
Watauga Medical Center offers free breastfeeding classes at the Paul H. Broyhill Wellness Center. Free Prenatal Breastfeeding consultations are also available with a lactation consultant if parents prefer a one-on-one meeting. To see dates offered and to register go to apprhs.org/childbirth-classes/.
Inquire about breastfeeding concerns with the lactation professionals at the birthing hospital before being discharged. Watauga Medical Center employs two lactation consultants: Melonie Formwalt, IBCLC and Kate Houck, RN, IBCLC.
At Blue Ridge Pediatrics parents can ask for a visit with a lactation educator for extra breastfeeding tips and help.
Bunny Osborne RN, IBCLC, LCCE, at Boone Bellies and Babies offers phone consultations and home visits. Connect with her at boonebellies.com, or (828) 263-3604.
Women, Infants and Children (WIC) at AppHealthCare offers Breastfeeding Promotion and Support, Nutritional Assessment and Counseling. Call to find out if you are eligible at (828) 264-4994, or www.apphealth.com/wic-nutrition.
High Country Doulas offers postpartum care including breastfeeding support. To find out more, visit highcoutrydoulas.com, or call (828) 278-8949.
La Leche League meets on the third Saturday of each month at Bluebird Exchange (the same shopping center as Harris Teeter) at 240 Shadowline Drive, Suite AA5, in Boone. Contact Shannon for details at (704) 340-3975.
Through an innovative partnership between the Children’s Council of Watauga County, AppHealthCare, Smart Start, Blue Ridge Pediatrics and Watauga Medical Center, Family Connects is offered to all families in Watauga, Avery and Ashe counties, free of charge.
