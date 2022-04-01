Xenoestrogens are invading your body? If you don’t do something about it, they could snatch your life — at least the quality of it. Sounds like science fiction, but according to a growing number of medical researchers, it’s true.
You have heard of estrogen. It is a hormone that stimulates our bloom into womanhood, regulates the menstrual cycle and facilitates fertility. A deficiency, as in menopause, can lead to bone loss, increased heart attacks, dry skin and early aging. Estrogen is vital to life when in balance.
Xenoestrogens have tipped the scale. These are estrogen mimics that enter the body from the environment. The body has a natural estrogen regulator called progesterone. Unfortunately, it can be overwhelmed by synthetic foreign estrogens, and soon exhausted. This could lead to estrogen dominance.
Estrogens are growth stimulants. An excess has been linked to tumors, fibroids, and inflammation. Some medical researchers suggest that a hyper-estrogenic environment could be a culprit in the increased incidence of diseases such as breast cancer, polycystic ovarian syndrome, menstrual maladies and obesity.
Those us who live in our high tech world are bathed in a continuous sea of these estrogen mimics. It is almost impossible to escape. Some of the sources include:
Meat and dairy: Estrogenic hormones are fed to cows, pigs and poultry to increase their growth. If they can be fattened faster, they will turn a profit faster.
Vegetables and fruits: Estrogenic pesticides are doused on vegetables and fruit throughout the growing season. Many are tested only very briefly before approval. Chemicals banned in one country return on imported products.
Water: Tap water, treated to reduce bacteria, can contain numerous toxins, including xenoestrogens. To make matters worse, we are storing our water in estrogenic plastic bottles.
Plastic: Soft plastics, used for everything from food packaging, intravenous drip bags and baby bottle nipples are some of the worst offenders. Plastic wrapped food, heated in a microwave is particularly high in xenoestrogens.
Home and garden care products: PVC plumbing pipes that carries our water, household cleaners, lawn care products and even treated carpet and furniture contain these toxins.
Personal care products: Lotions, sunscreens, shampoos, and makeup and other cosmetics, may contain estrogenic hormones.
Yes, it looks like the xenoestrogens have us under siege, but there are things that you can do to restore balance in your own personal environment.
o Exercise: It not only helps your lymphatic system to eliminate toxins efficiently, but decreases fat, a storage site for toxins.
o Drink purified water: Stop buying your water in plastic bottles. Purchase a high-quality water filter and store your water in glass bottles.
o Eat organic vegetables/fruits/grains (as fresh and raw as possible): Not only will that decrease your exposure to estrogens, but these nutrient dense foods will fuel your bodies detoxification efforts daily.
o Choose meat/dairy that has not been exposed to hormones and antibiotics.
o Reduce your exposure: Reduce plastics. Buy green home, garden and personal care products.
o Filter your air: Toxins are not only ingested, but they are also breathed in. An air filter will reduce the impact.
o Supplement sensibly: Drink green drinks that contain detoxifying nutrients such as milk thistle, spirulina, kelp, wheat grass and barley grasses and other green nutrients.
Always check with your health care provider before making diet and lifestyle changes.
