BANNER ELK – Lees-McRae College head men’s and women’s volleyball coach Caitlin Bullock announced the hiring of Abigail King as an assistant coach on Wednesday, July 22. King comes to the mountains after serving as a graduate assistant with the men’s and women’s volleyball programs at King University in Bristol, Tenn., for the past year, while also earning her master’s degree in business administration.
“I am so excited to have Abigail join our family,” said Bullock. “Throughout the interview process, she continuously proved that she was the best match for both of our programs and impressed me each time I spoke with her. Abigail’s personality shows many of the qualities we value within our programs and athletic department: integrity, humility, enthusiasm and a great thirst for knowledge. I know Abigail shares our passion for coaching volleyball and creating the best experience for our student-athletes. She is a great coach and I feel lucky to have her join our team as a representative of Lees-McRae Volleyball.”
During her time at King University, King’s main responsibility was working with the defensive specialists/liberos and setters as well as assisting in coordinating travel plans, developing practice plans, and the recruiting process. Prior to coming to Bristol, King completed her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and was a two-year setter and right-side attacker for the Mars Hill University Lions. She was also a two-year starter and All-Conference Honorable Mention as a member of the Columbus State University Cougars volleyball team.
“I am very thankful and excited to be a part of the Lees-McRae family and volleyball programs,” said King. “I look forward to learning and working with Coach Bullock and helping to build these programs and their foundation for years to come. I cannot wait to get to campus and into the gym!”
In addition to her playing career and her experience at King University, King also was a head coach at the Tsunami Columbus Volleyball Club in Columbus, Ga. and served as a referee for the Premier Volleyball Academy at the youth level.
