The engagement has taken place and congrats are in order. Those around you are likely already asking about what you’ll where or when the big day will be, and now decisions have to be made on all of the small details.
But where do you begin with planning a wedding? No matter your vision, there will be a High Country vendor to assist you in your journey down the aisle.
High Country vendors are able to help you along with arranging all of the elements to make your day feel special. The 2022 edition of All About Weddings — an award-winning special publication of the All About Women magazine — features stunning photo spreads and expert advice to guide you in all of your planning.
With decisions on your plate such as wedding day flowers, hairstyle options, budgeting and how to prepare to change you or your partner’s last name — while trying to remain calm and stress-free to enjoy the experience — our contributing writers and local experts are here to assist. Look no further than this magazine to find photos by our local photographers that are sure to inspire ideas for your big day. The natural and neutral colors such as white, champagne and green used in some of our featured weddings are balanced with some bold orange and red-type colors in others — all of which complement the beautiful Blue Ridge mountains in our communities.
We appreciate the work of our advertisers, contributors and photographers in bringing together another publication that celebrates love shared here in the High Country. After all, when all of the planning is said and done, the joy shared between two people on their wedding day is what it is all about.
We wish couples well on their new wedded endeavors! Congratulations!
