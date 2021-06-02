Dear readers,
I’m sure I’m not the only one whose cabin fever has been outrageous during the COVID-19 pandemic. Equally, I struggle when it’s cold and the sun is a bit more elusive; the winter months drag by for me.
My body is much like a plant. While I don’t need sunlight to grow quite like a flower, I need sunshine to recharge my batteries and feel my best. One of my favorite pastimes is throwing a hammock between two trees to soak up some vitamin D while enjoying the sounds of the breeze rustling through the leaves or the water in a nearby creek. My hope is to get out of the office more and into my hammock now that warmer days are approaching.
I enjoy hiking through nature, and being outside when it’s warm. Flowers blooming bring me so much joy. Admittedly, though, I have whatever is the opposite of a green thumb. I love the idea of plants and being surrounded by greenery, but sadly, they don’t last very long under my care.
Several women featured in this home and garden edition of All About Women are much more knowledgable than I when it comes to caring for gardens and plants. There’s much I don’t know about owning a home either, beyond the many home interior shows I have watched.
Though, I do know a thing or two about keeping a home clean; I previously cleaned houses for a maid service prior to my current career. There’s nothing like the smell and feel of a clean space to make you feel a little more put together, or at least it does for me.
My projects during the past year have consisted of rearranging and redecorating my bedroom and living room spaces to give them a fresh feel; building puzzles to frame as wall decor; and adding patterned contact paper to my refrigerator to give it a little bit of oomph. I’m sure others have also found projects to do around their living spaces to keep from going stir crazy.
Maybe one day I’ll ask some of the women featured in this edition for some pointers about gardening or ways to improve a home. For now, I’ll enjoy flowers as a passerby and trees while I hang among the trunks in a hammock. Enjoy the sunny weather, friends!
