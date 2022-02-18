You said yes! You have the ring on your finger, you’ve set the date, you’re at the starting line and the gun is about to go off — ready set go! So much to do — your dress, venue, caterers, florists, photographers and the list goes on.
One of the first things to do is get a timeline set up. You can find so many wedding helps online to get yourself organized. You will probably find that the journey to matrimonial bliss can be fraught with lots of stress and anxiety so it is super important that you also plan for your emotional and mental health.
I suggest hiring the professionals to help you navigate these tricky waters. A good wedding planner can help alleviate some of the stress. If your budget is tight you can even hire a day-of planner. Leave it to the hair and makeup professionals to create your most beautiful you. Remember all eyes are on you so if you have to skimp, do it on the servings of champagne not on how you look.
If you are really good at DIY, make sure you use good products with staying power. If a friend is doing it, ditto and please, please practice your look first — no day-of surprises. The focus on your big day will be you and you want to be beautiful, gorgeous, awesome, unforgettable and all the other adjectives that make your dreams come true on your day.
Remember, long after the ceremony and celebration is over you will have captured those precious moments in pictures that you’ll be able to share throughout the years. Whether you want your look to be romantic, classic, glamorous or sophisticated, it is important to consider how lighting and the time of day will impact makeup intensity and color choices on your chosen look. The professionals know these little secrets to making you look amazing. The following tips are for you in case you’re not hiring one.
I have classified brides into four categories: morning, mid-day, late afternoon and evening.
Morning brides
Morning light is soft so your makeup should match the softness and coolness of the morning. A great light for those wanting a very natural look.
- Foundation: Use very little, it can be reflective and dewy, use very light dusting of powder.
- Eyeshadow: No bold colors, warmer soft shades that complement eye color, less is more.
- Eyeliner: Define eyes in the lash line, not too dark, heavy or thick, avoid harsh black.
- Lips: Soft and natural, not too bold.
Remember, everything photographs darker than it appears to the eye because of the soft light so choose softer shades.
Midday bride
Midday sun can cast shadows on your face and is the harshest light for photographs.
- Foundation: Wear as little foundation as possible because it will be most visible and matte, no dewiness or shine. Use lightweight foundation and powder. Also matte blush, cream works great but not on oily skin.
- Eyeshadow: Nothing dark or your eyes may look like dark hollows. Open the eyes with a slight shimmer. Highlight (not frost). This will prevent the dark hollow effect.
- Eyeliner: Line as close to the lash line as possible. Long lashes help define your eyes without heavy liner. False lashes work well here.
- Lips: Soft colors.
Remember, this is the harshest light and every makeup line will show so blend, blend, blend!
Late afternoon
This golden light is very forgiving and the most beautiful to be photographed in. You have more color choices and can go more dramatic.
- Foundation: You can use a little more to cover and conceal and still look natural. Always use powder because matte photographs better than shine, which can look greasy. Shimmer in the blush will give you a beautiful glow.
- Eyeliner and eyeshadow: Can be bolder so go ahead and apply those dramatic shades. Shimmer (not frost) in shadow is beautiful but always make your mid-tone and/or contour shade matte. Never use shimmer over the entire eye as it will look super shiny in your photographs.
- Lips: Go ahead girl and work those rich colors.
Remember, photo flashes wash you out so make sure you have enough color and definition.
Evening bride
This is great for the glam queens. More equals more, you can wear more to cover and you get more color choices. Everything should be more defined from lips to eyes to cheekbones. Bronzer will give you a glow and sculpting will add dimension so the flashing camera will not wash you out. Smoky eyes oh my, my, my — and oh yes, most definitely fabulous false lashes are a must for evening brides.
Click, click, click, smile — beautiful!
