There are some things a bride-to-be should resist; Namely, the urge to fight or run. Yet, fighting and fleeing are what the body is triggered to do when under stress. It’s called a stress response.
Face it, planning and conducting a wedding is stressful. Weddings signal a major life change. This happens while spending lots of money, dealing with loads of expectations and figuring out all those tedious details. On top of that, you are expected to be the happiest you have ever been. Talk about pressure.
Fortunately, there is a way to counter the stress response with a relaxation response. Here are 10 proven ways to calm your mind and body in a matter of minutes.
1. Walk it off. A 10-minute walk can clear your head and boost the feel-good hormones. It’s even more effective if you walk in a park, along a beach or some other lovely place. As your attention shifts to the beauty around you, you’ll be distracted from the stressful situation and begin to relax.
2. Visualize. If you can’t get away to a beautiful place, think about a beautiful place. The National Institutes of Health recognizes the power of “guided imagery” to elicit a relaxation response. Simply make yourself comfortable, close your eyes, slow your breathing and visualize a pleasant scene — such as your honeymoon, walking barefoot along the beach, holding hands with your spouse and listening to the ocean waves.
3. Breathe deeply. Breathing exercises — or even just taking a few deep breaths — can help reduce tension and relieve stress. Shallow breathing triggers stress. Deep cleansing breaths calm you.
4. Groove to some tunes. You don’t have to be picky. Any music that you love will flood your brain with feel-good neurochemicals like dopamine.
5. Laugh. Laughter, like breathing, enhances your intake of oxygen-rich air. This increases the endorphins that are released by your brain. It first activates your stress response and then deactivates it, creating a kind of rollercoaster that leads to a feeling of relaxation.
6. Book a date with a friend. Having fun with your best friend, talking, walking and laughing together can keep things in perspective and bring down your anxiety.
7. Have a cuppa. Some teas have a long history of calming both mind and body. A warm cup of chamomile, lemon balm, passionflower, lavender or valerian root tea can help you unwind.
8. Munch on magnesium. Magnesium plays an important role in regulating neurotransmitters, which send relaxing messages throughout the brain and body. Pop some pumpkin seeds, eat half an avocado or a piece of dark chocolate — at least 90% cacao. These are all high in magnesium.
9. Tighten up and relax. To quickly transform from feeling up-tight into being chilled out, find a place to lie down on your back. Start with your toes. Tighten your foot muscles as much as you can, then relax them. Work your way up the body, tightening and relaxing each muscle – the calves, the thigh, the glutes, the abdominal muscles, the hands, the arms, the shoulder, the face. Stay in repose for a few minutes, taking deep cleansing breaths.
Saving the best for last, enlist your beloved for the following:
10. Hug and pucker. Kissing and hugging relieves stress by helping your brain to release endorphins. This is, by far, one of the sweetest ways to trigger the relaxation response. In the stressful days ahead, use it liberally.
