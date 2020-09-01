BOONE — Girls on the Run of the High Country recognizes that during these challenging times, parents and caregivers need support in navigating difficult conversations.
Mary Sheryl Horine, program director, said, “More than ever, girls need tools and strategies that strengthen their emotional and physical health.” Through the GOTR program, third- through fifth-grade girls work together as a team to explore valuable lessons such as the importance of expressing their emotions and understanding their worth; standing up for themselves and others; and building confidence and resiliency.
Girls on the Run, a program of the Blue Cross N.C. Institute for Health and Human Services at Appalachian, has adjusted its program to create more innovative and inspiring ways to stay connected. As uncharted waters are navigated related to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is one thing a parent can count on: Girls on the Run is ready. The eight-week program gives girls the opportunity to connect, grow and flourish.
Beginning Sept. 28, girls will have the chance to either meet in person or virtually with her peers to participate in research-based lessons that incorporate physical activity in a fun and engaging way. Twice per week, girls connect with each other, build healthy habits and stay physically active.
Two GOTR High Country sites will meet virtually. The program is committed to meeting community needs and varying access to technology. Girls will have the option to dial-in if computer or internet access is limited. Take-home journals will also allow for every girl to connect to the lessons, explore her thoughts and exercise her mind.
Two additional GOTR High Country sites will meet in person at Boone United Methodist Church on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and at The Big Blue on Mondays and Wednesdays. To ensure the safety of girls and trained volunteer coaches, the curriculum has been modified to include physical distancing precautions and the ability to seamlessly transition to virtual programming should the need arise.
To learn more about Girls on the Run and to register, visit https://ihhs.appstate.edu/gotr.
