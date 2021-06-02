This lesson is adapted from Kids Corner, a production of WXPN-FM — a member-supported radio from the University of Pennsylvania.
Sometimes, understanding how the world works, means looking at things we can’t usually see. For example, think about plants that grow from seeds. We plant seeds in the soil and water them. After a few days, a plant appears. But what happens in between?
We can’t see the process because it happens underground. Scientists design experiments to help see things that are not usually visible. In this experiment, we will plant seeds in such a way that we can see what happens before the stem and leaves appear above the ground.
Seeds are amazing things. Seeds are able to sense when the time and place is right for a plant to start to grow — the scientific term for that is germination. They sense things like moisture, temperature and light, so the seeds only grow in soil and not in the seed package or in a bag of trail mix.
Water is one of the most important things for growing seeds. This experiment takes advantage of that fact. By placing the seeds in a moist environment, inside a clear container, we will be able to observe the seed germinating. Since the plant cannot continue to grow without soil, plan for a way to transfer the seedlings into soil either in a garden or in a container.
Materials
• Clear container with vertical sides (plastic cup, small mason jar)
• Paper towels
• Bean seeds
Directions
1. Fold a piece of paper towel horizontally until the width of the towel is about the same size as the height of the container.
2. Shape the towel into a cylinder and place it inside the container.
3. Crush more paper towels and put them inside the container to hold the cylinder upright.
4. Carefully wet the paper towels by putting small amounts of water into the bottom of the jar and allowing the towels to absorb the water.
5. Place two to four bean seeds between the towels and the sides of the container. The number of seeds will depend on the size of the container. Be sure to allow room for the seedlings to develop.
6. Make regular observations of the seedlings progress. What changes happen first? Then what happens? Take photos or draw pictures of the seedlings growth.
7. When the seedlings have developed their second set of leaves, transfer the seedlings into the soil in a garden or in containers. The plants will have beans in about 65 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.