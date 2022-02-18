Florists in the counties of Ashe, Avery and Watauga are prepared to deliver on whatever your wedding plans include. From a boutonniere and small bouquet for a quick trip to a local Justice of the Peace, to an elopement, or for a destination wedding for hundreds, there is a florist to make your dreams come true across the High Country.
In West Jefferson, Four Gals and a Florist have seen it all, says Owner Nancy Reeves. Walk-in requests for flowers to accompany a trip to the Justice of the Peace can be handled for around $25. But they also have filled orders up to $8,000, once planning for a wedding request for 1,500 tulips, delivered straight from Holland. With a request like that, wedding plans need to begin up to two years in advance.
The Village Florist in Jefferson is a full-time florist shop that also handles weddings of all sizes, from a few wearables for a smaller event up to an expenditure close to $7,000. Owner Julie Wyatt says they can cover it all: wearables, arbors, patios and table pieces for both the rehearsal dinner and the reception.
Bouquet Florist in Boone features a full-time wedding specialist, Aeriell Youngbar, who has been with them about 10 months. All bridal requests are handled, from a simple bride’s bouquet and a boutonniere to expenditures of thousands of dollars. A popular request has been their elopement package, which involves preparing for a small wedding party with no more than 20 guests. Although the larger wedding party might take one to two years of planning, elopements are handled within a two to three week window.
Mountain Visions Florist in Newland can be found on Sugar Mountain No. 1 Road, and boasts their own mountain view. They average about 16 weddings per year, along with about 10 elopements. Owner Lori Benfield says that “people come here because they just want to be married in the mountains.”
At the high end of the spectrum, Millefleuers of Banner Elk is the place to go for a destination wedding. They plan the floral arrangements for the entire venue, including the rehearsal, aisle decorations, reception table arrangements and creating the mood in a location. Prices have ranged from around $3,500 to $25,000 for larger weddings and more expensive flowers. Owner Mason Heistand reports that almost any kind of flower is available for a fee. They’ve ordered some flowers from as far away as South America.
Most of these florists have come to the industry through a family connection of some sort. Mason at Millefleuers began her career as a way to help her mom with a now 40-year business. Nancy, owner of Four Gals and a Florist, also worked with her mother in the now 30-year business. As time progressed, she earned her certificate in the field. Lori of Mountain Visions Florist built her establishment on land owned by her grandmother, where there were a few greenhouses for growing flowers. The property now houses not only the florists shop, but also a small greenhouse. Julie in Jefferson began growing flowers as a young girl, which she sold to the then florist of The Village Florist. When that florist took ill, Julie bought the shop.
There’s one common thread with all of the florists – they love flowers.
Aeriell came to the position of a florist via getting a degree in graphic design from Wilkes Community College. She began working in the floral department at Harris Teeter, and although she did complete her degree, she found a true calling in the floral industry. She was at Harris Teeter for 11 years before joining Bouquet Florist.
There are many sources for flowers in the area. There are flower wholesalers in the Charlotte area, and some of the florists also boast their own flower farms. Nancy says that brides “can get about 90% of what they want year around if they want to spend the money” for shipment. “Seasonal flowers” are bound to be “seasonal” somewhere, she adds.
Lori plants flowers in her greenhouse early in the spring according to the wedding requests she has for several months down the road. There is typically seasonal colors in demand: iris and tulips for the spring; red roses and sunflowers in the summer; mums and bright oranges for fall; reds and greenery for winter.
Although there has been a trend to preserve bridal bouquets and other flowers from the wedding, none of these florists recommend it. Mason says that “the flowers are prepared for that special day, and last about three to four days.” Some brides can hang their flowers upside down in a cool/dark place, but it may not be successful. All of the florists indicated that there are companies that specialize in this, as well as creating a pictorial design or even a paperweight. Couples are likely able to search around social media or the internet for professionals to help them with ideas on how to preserve the flowers from their special day.
Many brides often come to a florist with preconceived ideas regarding exactly which flowers they want, that they may have picked up from social media or other places online. But Aeriell recommends “working with a color palate in mind rather than with specific flowers.” A neutral color palate is very popular at this time, but she personally prefers working with a bolder color palate.
Advanced planning is definitely key for the larger weddings. About one year of advanced notice will make the wedding go smoother and ensure that the desired flowers and/or arrangements can be obtained. The normal time for arranging an elopement is three weeks, according to the local florists.
“Early planning is the most important part of wedding flowers,” Julie says. “Securing that date will allow the florist to be better equipped to discuss price once it can be established which flowers might be available.”
Because most of these florists work out of a standard shop that offers floral services for many occasions, delivery capability comes with the job, even to the point of renting a large U-Haul on occasion.
Regardless, finding a wedding florist in the mountains offers a mountain of available options in any season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.