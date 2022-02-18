Planning a wedding can make even the most calm, cool and collected bride turn into a ball of stress.
According to wedding planning website The Knot (theknot.com), data indicates at least 2.6 million couples will throw weddings in 2022. Some of these were events that were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s no wonder that 2022 brides are feeling the heat.
Megan Ward, a Zionville native and the founder and owner of The Care Collective in Boone, NC, said that prioritizing self-care is crucial to maintain your wellbeing, especially during the stressful season of wedding planning.
“It’s important to realize that only we can truly prioritize our own needs. When we take time to seek self-care everyone in our (life) benefits,” Megan says. “Our mood shifts, we are able to handle unexpected stressors, and go through our days knowing we have scheduled, routine self-care built into our lives.”
The Care Collective was originally founded by Megan in 2010 as Everybody Massage and Bodywork. It opened as The Care Collective in 2015, and relocated to a brand new space in The ForestView Professional Building in July 2021, where they can now accommodate groups, couples and individuals for massage, sauna and foot soak services.
“The Care Collective is about self-care and wellness,” Megan says. “We are more focused on listening to our clients, being receptive and making sure any pain issues you have are being focused on in your massage, or that you have a great time while you are in for sauna and foot soak service.”
A massage is one way to de-stress and pamper yourself at The Care Collective. According to The Mayo Clinic, massages are proven to reduce stress and increase relaxation, making them a must for brides-to-be and their families looking for some time focusing on themselves. Massages are also known to help lower the heart rate and reduce blood pressure, a helpful tool on those days when wedding planning stress is in overdrive.
Massage services range from a 30-minute focused session to a 120-minute full-body massage, and The Care Collective’s team of 11 licensed massage and bodywork therapists with more than 70 years of combined massage experience will personalize your experience to your needs.
“Each of (our massage therapists) offer(s) a different style of massage, all focused on creating a massage experience that is specific to each issue presented by the client,” Megan says.
The Care Collective also offers sauna services and herbal foot soaks to help anyone involved in the wedding planning process unwind. Traditional and infrared sauna sessions can help relax muscles and the mind. The organization’s medical grade red light and Himalayan salt therapy can be added to infrared sauna bookings.
If you want to spend meaningful time with your partner, friends or family during the wedding planning process, Megan says that The Care Collective offers everything you need for a relaxing day.
“All of our services can be done individually or as a couple,” Megan says. “The sauna is an amazing place to process, talk or just simply relax. The couples foot soak and couples massage is a fun way to have a shared experience, while being together in a deeply relaxing space.”
The Care Collective also has fun opportunities for brides-to-be to spend time with their loved ones amidst the wedding planning stress.
“We have a yoga and sauna special on Sunday mornings, which has been great for brides and their bridal parties,” Megan says. “Our traditional sauna can easily accommodate groups of 12. We have created a space that can be enjoyed alone, with a loved one or with a group.”
Clients can continue group relaxation time in The Care Collective’s dedicated relaxation and lounge space. Here, clients can grab a specialty wellness beverage, like a hot oat milk lavender latte or a cold hemp-derived CBD beverage. Each drink has a wellness benefit — some help aid relaxation, others support immune function and some boost energy. The wellness area and relaxation lounge are designed to help you forget all of your upcoming wedding to-dos and just breathe.
Planning a wedding is one of the most joyful and stressful times in life. Megan wants to remind brides and grooms-to-be and their friends and family that they deserve some extra pampering during the process.
“Seeking self care is transformative,” Megan says. “It is a basic need that should be honored and respected. The Care Collective is a space that is here to celebrate you and allow you time to truly take care of yourself.”
The Care Collective is open seven days per week. Visit www.takecareboone.com to learn more or to book an appointment.
Megan shared her gratitude for her parents Ken and Sue Ward, her husband Caleb Crowell, and all the locals and visitors that have supported her in her massage career during the past 12 years.
“I am so thankful to our wellness staff team, Polly and Drew Taylor for their investment and support, and the amazing massage therapists that share their wealth of knowledge and genuine care with our community. Without any of these people I would not be where I am today,” Megan says.
