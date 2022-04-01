In the beginning, when hatching the idea of a pay-as-you-can cafe, the idea seemed pretty far-fetched.
Renee Boughman — Executive Chef/Executive Director of F.A.R.M Cafe — said people would say, “Yeah right, you’re going to have a place that’s volunteer-run, people pay what they want, you’re going to compost. That’ll last about two weeks.” She adds, “But once we read more about it, and thought about this community and the potential university involvement, we figured we could at least give it a try and see what happens.”
Renee, a fine dining chef and university instructor, had been looking to put her energy toward something a little different. When a group from her faith community began examining the One World Everybody Eats model, successfully operated by a group in Salt Lake City, she decided to get involved.
“I loved cooking and I liked teaching, and really enjoyed working with college-aged folks as well as people in the community … this was a good marriage of passions for me,” Renee says.
As for Elena Dalton, Director of Operations, she says that every job and lived experience she’s had has brought her to F.A.R.M. Cafe. With extensive restaurant experience and coursework in sustainable agriculture, “I got to see the production end, and gained experience growing food, cooking food, and selling food,” she says.
Elena became interested in grant writing while working on a farm that needed an irrigation system, and research led her to enroll in a nonprofit management certificate at UNCG. After working with nonprofits focused on food systems, Elena came to learn about the work of F.A.R.M. Cafe and joined the team to spearhead food recovery efforts in the High Country. While Elena joined F.A.R.M. Cafe as a part-time project manager, Renee quickly recognized the value she had to offer the entire operation as F.A.R.M. Full Circle – the nonprofit’s food recovery program — blossomed. Renee saw to it that Elena was involved on a full-time, permanent basis, overseeing all the organizations’ operations.
F.A.R.M. Cafe is a community cafe that feeds all regardless of means.
Elena shares, “When someone comes in the door, we’re going to make sure that they get a healthy, nutritious meal, with as much local food as we can possibly work into our menu given our budget. If someone is unable to make a donation based on our suggested cost of $10 per person, they can exchange labor for a meal. We want people to be part of our community, to participate. We want to invite them to be with us because we believe there’s dignity in working beside each other and sharing our lives over a meal. One of the easiest ways to start talking to people is over food.”
Folks can also exchange a token for a meal or pre-made food items produced by the F.A.R.M. Full Circle program, paid for by patrons and grant funds.
“The biggest part for us is to do something that we felt was radically different in the nonprofit sector. I believe in soup kitchens, I believe in access to food no matter what, but I wanted to be involved in something that was more about getting to know and see people for who they are. Let’s cook good meals together, let’s talk to each other about our lives, and maybe that way we can figure out how to create some change,” Renee says.
Renee believes in taking food quality a step further than the canned goods and prepackaged whatnot that the industrialized food system has to offer. She says, “It’s not just about hunger of the body, it’s also hunger of people’s spirit, hunger of people’s sense of who they are in the community.”
Dignity is a big part of this mission. “People can come in here and have a choice of what to eat, not just be given a plate of food and sent on their way,” says Elena, “…and also be able to participate in ways that are just as important as providing a monetary donation. Sometimes people just want to have human connections.”
Elena continues, “It’s not the ‘have’s’ on one side feeding the ‘have-not’s’ on the other side. We are reexamining what value is, recognizing that there is value in things other than money.”
Renee recalls that those at F.A.R.M Cafe have learned a lot over the years.
“One thing I’ve learned is that, understandably, people are very suspicious of what you tell them you’re going to do, with good reason. They’ve been let down a lot in all these circumstances of life … so when you tell them you’re actually giving them the same meal that you’re giving the lawyer across the street, the same meal you’re going to have for lunch yourself … they’re not sure you’re telling the truth until they see it. When they do, you start to develop a relationship based on honesty and trust.”
One thing that surprised Renee most about this work was the number of folks in the community suffering from mental health challenges.
“I wasn’t seeing them, which I’m not proud of, because I didn’t have to. You can easily go through life with your eyes averted from what’s right in front of you,” Renee says. She adds that she “didn’t know so that many people don’t have a safety net, or don’t have a place to be.”
“They’re not in the main paragraphs of life, but they still have value. They can’t do a 9-to-5 job because it’s not working for how they see life, they see it through a different lens. What I didn’t expect was people who would come and stay all day long. I thought people would come, get a meal, maybe work as little as possible, and leave. But once they discovered a place they felt was safe, a place they could start to build community with others and work and get a meal, they would stay and work the rest of the day. I never saw that coming,” Renee says.
In Watauga County, one in four children and one in five adults experience hunger in their daily lives. F.A.R.M. Full Circle t— F.A.R.M. Cafe’s food recovery program — makes the conflicting issues of food waste and food insecurity and creates a way to close the gap. Since May 2018, F.A.R.M. Full Circle has diverted 50,000 pounds of food waste from the landfill and has donated 100,000 servings of food to community members in need.
F.A.R.M. Full Circle came about as a result of a conversation with Carol Coulter, the director of Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture at that time. They had just come from a documentary screening at Appalachian State University about the shocking amount of food waste in the U.S. They decided to collaborate on a grant that funded a position to tackle the problem of food waste in the High Country.
“I love this program,” says Elena, who agreed to take on the project. “It just makes good sense. There is so much food out there that is not marketable because it is not aesthetically perfect. There are tons of apples with a scratch on them, or tomatoes that cracked on the vine or have a blemish, that are perfectly good to eat, but that for whatever reason don’t meet beauty standards for the market shelf.”
Once she started talking to businesses, she discovered that there was an abundance of edible, imperfect food in our region. Sometimes the issue is over-ordering, or marketing only the freshest food while last week’s produce hasn’t yet sold. Since F.A.R.M. Cafe only operates during lunch, the Full Circle program is able to utilize its commercial kitchen during off-hours to transform these ingredients that would otherwise be destined for the landfill, into ready-to-eat meals.
The result is wholesome prepared food that is as convenient as a can of soup, without additives and preservatives. They then pass along this prepared food to community partners such as the Hunger and Health Coalition, the Hospitality House, Casting Bread Ministries, OASIS, the Children’s Council and other organizations that agree to distribute these meals to the community free of charge. Offering some of these products at the High Country Food Hub helps to cover some of the costs of packaging and purchasing additional ingredients that aren’t donated in-kind.
“As a general rule, for every item sold through the High Country Food Hub, we can donate items items at no charge. This is a highly collaborative community-based program that wouldn’t be possible without partnerships with our donors and our distribution agencies who receive Full Circle products and get them to those who need them.”
Elena was surprised by the sheer volume of food waste in the community, by how much of a need there is for food recovery work, and the potential of how much more could happen with food waste in the Boone community alone. “We anticipated diverting 2,000 pounds of food from the landfill in the first year. We did that in six weeks,” Elena says.
Operating on mainly donations and work trade, F.A.R.M utilizes their funds to purchase farmer’s market quality food.
Renee says, “Each year, as our budget increases and our operation becomes more financially sustainable, we try to incrementally increase our local food purchases. I think it’s really important that people have an economy based on a network of local suppliers that we know we can trust. We know that they care about what they’re doing. They’re putting their efforts and energies into it, and I think that lays a spiritual groundwork that flows through the whole process. That’s important to me.”
F.A.R.M. Cafe is committed to local food because they know where it comes from, they know that those dollars are going into the local economy, and reinforcing those relationships results in a stronger local food system. F.A.R.M. Cafe spent $21,000 on local food in 2021 alone.
“One of the misperceptions about F.A.R.M. Cafe is that what we are serving is all donated,” Renee says. “It’s not. We purchase 95% of what we serve in the cafe. We want to make sure that we get dollars into our local economy. We want to participate in our community, and we want the farmers and growers to have access to those dollars. They’re working hard to produce what they’re producing, and we don’t want to ask them to donate. We want them to also have the dignity of knowing that we are going to purchase from them, just like we are going to purchase from anyone else, and not ask them to lower their standards or price for us.”
Renee believes that the work one does should be an extension of themselves in some way. It was important for her to be involved in work with good people, with community, beyond just the work itself.
She adds, “It’s a gift to work at F.A.R.M. Cafe. I’ve had a lot of jobs, and I tell my staff, ‘I know you’re going to go out in the world, you young people, and you’re going to get other jobs, but this is going to be the best job you’ve ever had. You’re going to realize that later, sorry we’ve messed you up for life, but that’s what’s going to happen.”
When F.A.R.M. Cafe first started operating, no one knew what to expect. "Many people, myself included, waited to see if we would make it. I’m proud to say that we have been operating sustainably for 10 years this May,” Renee says.
Elena added that the 10th anniversary for F.A.R.M. Cafe is huge, as there were a lot of people who weren’t sure the business model would work.
“We just want to celebrate that milestone and all the effort that the community, and especially Renee, have put into making this possible,” Elena says.
F.A.R.M. Cafe plans to celebrate this year with its “Take it to Ten” campaign, including an anniversary event, a disc golf tournament at the Ashe County Park on May 28, Small Bites for a Big Cause, a competition-style fundraiser in September, among others. On May 12, Booneshine Brewery plans to host a launch party introducing a special 10th anniversary F.A.R.M. Cafe beer, with F.A.R.M. Cafe’s signature patty melt reuben featured on the menu.
Going forward, F.A.R.M. Cafe’s community involvement may expand and evolve based on the needs of the community and the needs of their partner organizations, but they remain committed to staying true to its core mission, to feed all regardless of means.
To learn more about F.A.R.M. Cafe, daily menus, volunteering, donating or to register for the 10th anniversary disc golf tournament, visit www.farmcafe.org. The nonprofit can be found on Facebook as F.A.R.M. Cafe, and on Instagram as f.a.r.m.cafe and f.a.r.m.fullcircle.
