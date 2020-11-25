Dear readers,
In this final All About Women issue of 2020, I’m saying a grateful goodbye. After 14 years as a working journalist, I’m leaving my position as editor of the Watauga Democrat and All About Women, ready to take on something new.
Taking the helm of this magazine was a new challenge for this community newspaper journalist, and I want to thank everyone who helped me along the way: Our dependable group of freelance writers, who put their confidence in me and shared their wonderful words, expertise, advice and stories. The many women who trusted us to share their stories and ideas. The photographers who contributed their beautiful images to our pages. And our super-talented production editor Meleah Bryan, who deftly and expertly designed our award-winning magazine, often while juggling many other tasks for our group of newspapers and special publications.
And of course, I want to express sincere gratitude to all of our advertisers, and most importantly, to our readers! Thank you for all the calls, emails, ideas, suggestions and feedback.
To all the community leaders and High Country folks I’ve interviewed over my years at local newspapers, thank you so much for returning my many calls, emails and texts; for being gracious with your time; and for your support, patience, trust and kind words. It has been an honor to serve this community.
Democracy needs journalists. Please support journalism, support our journalists, and be kind.
Anna
