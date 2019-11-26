BANNER ELK — Amy Wilson Beane, co-founder and creative director of BeanStalk Community Theatre, has been awarded the Distinguished Alumni Award from Lees-McRae College during recent Homecoming activities.
Beane graduated from LMC in 1996 with a degree in theatre arts education. Prior to that, she was a Watauga High School Playmaker under the direction of Trimella Chaney. She began a career as an educator, touching the lives of countless students in her time in the classroom. She became a wife and mother. While her career would eventually lead her out of the classroom, the love of the theater and drive to spread it to the community still thrived.
In 2012, Beane had a vision. She wanted to bring the ability to participate in live theater to the kids of the High Country. Out of that vision, Beanstalk Community Theatre was born. A small team of local women came together to create a theater that welcomed all, regardless of disabilities, to experience the joy of live theatre. Their first production was small, with only a few kids and almost no budget, but the kids were able to participate both behind the scenes and on stage.
Fast forward to 2019. Beanstalk is in its eighth season and has expanded from one children's show to a full program for both kids and adults. The crowning jewel of the season is a summer musical that welcomes families to participate together. As with their first show, no one has to pay to be involved. Beane's dedication and hard work has paid off.
To discover more about BeanStalk, visit www.BeanStalknc.com or find the group on Facebook and Instagram.
