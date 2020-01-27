BOONE — Amy Anderson, who teaches science at the Williams Academy in Crossnore, recently received the North Carolina Delta Kappa Gamma Education Foundation Continuing Education for Professional/Personal Growth grant.
Continuing education grants are awarded to individuals or to projects offering professional/personal growth for women educators through such educational activities as attendance at conferences or seminars, participation in independent studies, or educational travel.
As a new resident of North Carolina, Anderson is learning more about the N.C. Standard Course of Study in Science thanks to this grant award. The grant allowed her to attend the North Carolina Science Teachers Conference. Attending this professional development opportunity enabled her to gain expertise, and it also increased her ability to network with other science teachers by establishing a support base. Gathering new ideas from the conference has motivated her to bring the magic of science into the daily classroom through activities such as “Robotics in the Classroom” and “NASCAR Incorporated into the Classroom!”. The conference has provided her with a better understanding of the NCSCOS in Science as well as new strategies and techniques.
