Colors of deep burgundy, honey gold and burnt orange only complemented the mountain fall fairytale wedding at the Sky Retreat in Purlear for Simona and Corbin.
Wearing a dress she discovered in a fashion house in Bulgaria, Simona walked with her father down the aisle while “La Vie en Rose” enveloped them. There she met her soon-to-be husband, Corbin, and the two were wed.
The story, however, began five years earlier on the campus of Appalachian State University. During the spring of 2014, Corbin and Simona were randomly assigned matching office hours for students interested in the health field. That time provided an opportunity to build rapport and trust while sharing their passions about everything from travel and dance to medicine and wine.
A mishap in ordering Ed Sheeran tickets was ultimately how Corbin won Simona’s heart. As she describes, “Corbin bought two tickets (one an extra) to an artist he didn’t know just so he could spend a few hours with me.” The concert became their first official date.
Long-distance dating, becoming roommates and beginning graduate school together were some of the highlights of the next few years. In July 2017, atop the peak of the Seven Rila Lakes in Bulgaria, Corbin proposed and Simona accepted. From there, wedding plans were underway.
A native of Bulgaria, Simona moved with her family to the United States in 2004. Corbin grew up in Wilkesboro where his family has lived for generations. The couple wanted to represent both cultures in their ceremony.
“We wanted to bring our backgrounds together so we had a Bulgarian-American wedding. The cuisine was American as was the music, with a few Bulgarian songs mixed in. Most of the traditions were Bulgarian and have been a part of Bulgarian wedding culture for hundreds of years," Simona says.
Simona’s dress was from her home country. She describes, “When I finally found the one I was so emotional that I could barely breathe. I only thought that happened in the movies. When I came out in the dress everyone at the fashion house was speechless. It was meant to be!”
Goat cheese biscuits, herbed garlic butter yeast rolls, stuffed chicken, garlic smashed potatoes and green beans with sesame seeds were some of the foods served before the pumpkin spice cake with chai ginger frosting — the couple’s choice in wedding cakes.
The music was also carefully selected. “We picked fun, classic songs that everyone could dance to! We also threw in a few traditional Bulgarian horo dances and even the Penguin Dance!” Seven bridesmaids and seven groomsmen were in the ceremony and certainly shared space with Simona and Corbin on the dance floor.
Simona says, “The whole wedding was my favorite moment. It truly was a perfect mountain fall fairytale. The Sky Retreat in Purlear was breathtaking! It was the perfect combination of our love for the Blue Ridge Mountains and my passion for ballroom dance. It’s practically a ballroom dance studio on top of a mountain. Our day captured the diversity in our lives … our backgrounds, cultures and friends from all over the world. Our day reflected our love for life, dance, good food and the mountains.”
Simona’s family helped incorporate many Bulgarian traditions. Her mother had the couple dip homemade bread in honey and salt to represent both the sweet and salty moments in a marriage. The same piece of bread was held over them as they stood back to back. They both reached over their heads and pulled the bread apart. The one with the largest piece is assumed to represent the “boss” of the partnership. Simona still relishes sharing that hers was the heftier half.
A moment Simona will always remember is the way Corbin looked at her during the ceremony, a look she describes as conveying “you are everything that I looked for in this life and now you are here.” She will also cherish the moments she shared with her dad whom she lauds as her hero.
Simona will treasure the memory of dancing with her friends and family in celebration of the love she and Corbin have found. She was certain to prepare for the dancing portion of their day. She had two pairs of shoes ready for the festivities. Sparkly flats for the ceremony and ballroom dance shoes for the reception. “The best part — I still get to use both pairs in my everyday life,” she shares.
A school psychologist and ballroom dance teacher, Simona encourages Corbin as he makes his way through medical school. They continue to share their passions and create more memories to add to their story.
From office hours to Bulgarian hikes and back, two tickets to a concert led to two pairs of shoes and a ceremony of commitment that forever united Simona and Corbin’s hearts.
