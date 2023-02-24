Buffalo and the Bird Photography, Samantha Massey .jpg
Photo by Samantha Massey of Buffalo and the Bird Photography

It’s not just about the wedding - it’s about the marriage! There are so many decisions to make while planning a wedding, but don’t think they stop there. Traditionally, wives have adopted their husband's last name once they have their official marriage license, but over time the societal pressure to reconsider this custom has grown exponentially.

Many women in opposite-sex couples feel pressure to uphold tradition while also maintaining their identity as an individual. Your grandparents may urge you to do what has been done historically while your younger sister might send you TikToks about how you’re upholding the patriarchy - there are so many opinions! But remember, like all other wedding and marriage decisions, this one is yours.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.