Florists in the High Country can certainly relate to the old adage that “change is the only constant in life.” The concept of getting married is still popular, but the “adjustments” that some of them are experiencing now are quite different than even the ideas that were popular a year ago.
Florist Julie Wyatt from the Village Florist from Jefferson in Ashe County has noticed a difference in the bride’s requests for their bouquet flowers. If there is a “trend” it is to move away from the traditional colors of blue and white to choosing colors all over the map. Even the roses are incorporated into a “wildflower look” that features many colors within the bouquet.
Lori Benfield, who owns and operates Mountain Vision Florist in Newland has noticed that her requests for the bride’s bouquet are trending toward free flowing flowers that are big and bushy. Although her mission is to honor the request of the bride, she often has to caution that a long bouquet will cover the wedding gown. It becomes a particular problem when the bride is of small stature – she doesn’t want the flowers to cover the dress. Sometimes the bride will just give her the colors and see what happens.
“After all,” she says, “I do know what looks good.”
However, it is her job to please the bride – not the mothers – even if she is not in favor of an idea.
Florist Aeriell Youngbar of Bouquet Florist in Boone indicates that many of her brides have been leaning toward bouquets that are not as oversized as they once were.
Millefleuers of Banner Elk owner and floral designer Mason Heistand has noticed a trend toward very colorful bouquet choices. She has seen the requests move from just white to very colorful arrangements using dahlias and peonies, which they grow on their property. She also has noticed an increase in the requests to use herbs, moss and fern in bouquets. This is particularly popular with smaller weddings.
Most of the florists expressed having difficulty with ordering flowers. Although some flower types are easier, they notice that shipping is “iffy” and more improvement in the supply chain is needed. Aeriell believes that one reason for this problem is that the farms used for growing the flowers were shut down because of Covid, and therefore not as many flowers were planted, thus limiting the source. Some flowers have been very difficult to get, especially some colors of roses. Conversely, a grower like Mason Heistand has a wide variety of blooms available because they are able to grow so much of their own supply.
Another new concept is the “do-it-yourself” floral decorating. This is generally not used for the wedding party, but a number of brides will make their own arrangements for the rehearsal dinner or the reception. Lori Benfield from Mountain Visions Florist says that she will order the flowers for the bride, who usually takes them home to make the table decorations. She comments that sometimes they’ll stay in the shop, using her work table, and responding to her suggestions along the way.
In Boone, Aeriell knows where the brides can order flowers by the bucket or by the bundle and then craft their own creations for the rehearsal dinner or the reception. Conversely, Mason Heistand is a floral designer who handles all of the flowers for the venue from the wedding party to the table decorations.
Although elopements are still in vogue, the timing of the event is key to having flowers for the wedding party. If a florist is particularly busy, it might be hard to prepare much more than a small bouquet and a boutonnière on short notice. If the request is for two people with a wedding party of four to six people, Aeriell comments that this can usually be done. But some of the requests are for what she called micro-weddings that involve 30 guests or less. Often these can be scheduled during the weekdays at popular venues since the venue wants to fill in dates on their calendar.
All of the florists indicate that they are booked well into the Fall of 2023. Julie Wyatt of Village Florist commented that last year there were many open-air weddings, and that they are noticing more bookings for the fall season.
Lori Benfield of Mountain Visions Florist comments that the open-air ceremonies might also include flowers for a pet. She indicates that she will help with dogs but will not accommodate a cat request.
All of the florists agreed that preserving the bouquet is the job of a specialist. This is a difficult task: Julie Wyatt described it as taking apart the entire bouquet, preserving each item, and then rebuilding the bouquet. This is then sealed in a glass case. Many florists will offer the name of an establishment that will undertake this job.
The florists of the High Country don’t need any advice from the Greek Philosopher Heraclitus – they already know that “change is the only constant” in their business. And they’re ready for it.
