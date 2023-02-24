Planning a wedding is often described as the most exciting and stressful experience for brides- to-be. The pressure of all preparations which combine to create this momentous occasion can easily become overwhelming. However, there are many activities and self-care practices to take advantage of which can alleviate stressors.
Yoga
Attending a yoga class or practicing yoga as an individual is a great way to loosen your muscles and clear your mind as you prepare for your big day.
In Ashe County, Frank and Jeannine Williams own a peaceful, quiet yoga retreat.
What led them to pursue their own yoga studio was the effect that practicing yoga had on their own lives. They wanted to share the benefits with other people. A deciding factor in their search for a location was choosing a community where yoga was not readily-accessible to residents.
Based on her knowledge and experience, Jeannine would explain the benefits of yoga to a bride and/or their wedding party as a way to alleviate stress and relax. She explained the importance breathing has in practicing yoga and said some asanas (poses) are specifically designed to relieve anxiety, providing a calming and peaceful experience.
Frank spoke about the importance of carving time out of your day to turn off your phone and all outside noise.
“Yoga is a great way, as you come onto your mat, to forget about everything that is off of that mat and just be there in that particular moment,” Frank said.
Ridgetop Yoga Retreat & Cabins is for everyone, inclusive of every age and every level. The Williamses’ main priority is to make people feel welcome in their classes.
Jeannine has worked with wedding parties in the past, teaching classes both at venues and at the studio. She shared that one wedding party who participated in a general class the morning of the wedding were thankful that they participated. Some brides will travel to Ridgetop Yoga
Retreat & Cabins for an on-site class with their groom and/or bridal party. Jeannine recommends participating in a yoga class the day before the wedding.
One piece of advice the Williamses give to those hoping to fit yoga into their busy schedule is utilizing their online studio in order to practice at their convenience. Frank emphasized that doing yoga does not have to be structured by one-hour long time windows. This is a common misconception. Yoga can be as simple as someone spending 10 minutes quietly, just breathing.
“Yoga has 8 limbs and only one of them is the movement,” Frank said. “So the other 7 are just as important.”
In their classes, they try to incorporate as much of the other 7 limbs as they can. The 8 limbs of yoga are Yama (restraints), Niyama (observances), Asana (posture), Pranayama (breath control), Pratyahara (withdrawal of the senses), Dharana (concentration) Dhyana (meditation) and Samadhi (pure contemplation).
One of the main tips the Williamses offered for beginners is making sure the first class they attend is truly for beginners. Those hoping to incorporate yoga into their lives should attend different classes until they find the teacher and studio that best suits them. Jeannine shared that it is important to commit to yoga for a period of time. The more frequently you attend classes, the more you will get out of it and the more likely it is to become a routine.
Ridgetop Yoga Retreat & Cabins is located at 2161 Boggs Road in West Jefferson, North Carolina. For more information about their services or to book a class, visit their Facebook Page @Ridgetop Yoga Retreat & Cabins, call (239) 322-9942 or email Ridgetopyogaretreat@gmail.com.
MedSpas
Westhaven Aesthetics & Wellness began providing services to Ashe County and neighboring counties in March 2022. It is a medical spa which offers a range of services such as high-quality aesthetic services, laser hair removal, sauna therapy, IV hydration and infusion therapy and massage therapy. Westhaven Aesthetics & Wellness provides a menu of services for wedding events, bridal parties, bachelor(ette) parties, women’s retreats and destination events.
Providers at Westhaven include Sarah McNeil, APRN, CRNA- Provider/Injector, Kimberly McNeil, Pharm. D- Pharmacist/Associate and Silvia Durango, Massage Therapist.
Both Sarah and Kimberly have always had a passion and interest in skincare, makeup, botox and other preventive measures.
Westhaven is a result of an idea Sara had during Fall of 2021. She decided that since there was not a MedSpa in Ashe County or surrounding counties, it was a community need that she wanted to be met. Previously, residents of Ashe and surrounding counties would have to travel to a larger city such as Charlotte or Asheville to receive services offered at MedSpas. After she spoke with Kim and Carrie, who were both on board, they completed the background work which took about 3-4 months. Now it is Ashe County’s first and only MedSpa.
“There was a longstanding independent interest in aesthetics and different procedures,” Kimberly said. “We just kinda married those interests into a growing passion. The opportunity to bring something to the area that was not here, not just because of personal interest, but because of community need, was a big conversation with us.”
Westhaven’s Kimberly and Carrie McNeil grew up in Ashe County and were aware of the limited access to self-care treatments. Sarah grew up in Atlanta and is originally from South Carolina.
She used to work at some of the largest hospitals and resources were never in question.
“You’re bypassing a huge effort from your body to extract those nutrients from either foods or supplements that you take by mouth,” Kimberly said.
For bridal parties or completing any preparations for an event, IV hydration and infusion therapy makes it easier for your body to absorb the nutrients it needs, such as Biotin or Vitamin C. In terms of relaxation, IV hydration and infusion therapy will be time to yourself spent recovering and replenishing nutrients that are lacking or have been used up due to activities such as exercise.
Some suggested drips for brides and wedding parties are Quench, Immune Boost, Myers Cocktail, Beauty, and Hangover Magic. Alleviate is a blend that provides prevention and relief from symptoms associated with stress, tension, acute migraines and headaches. Hangover Magic can be used to prepare your body for a special event or assist in the recovery process after the party is over. The highly encouraged beauty drip helps restore hydration and improves the appearance of hair, skin and nails. This is accomplished by providing powerful antioxidants to enhance your beauty from the inside out. As hydration is restored, skin will reap the benefits and have a glowing appearance, which is highly sought after for brides and their wedding parties.
Hydration drips that Westhaven offers as a concierge (mobile) service are Beauty, Quench, Hangover Magic and Alleviate. Additional drips are offered in-house. IV Hydration services are available a-la-carte and IV drips can be prepared for each individual based on their needs or desires. If needed, ingredients from one drip can be added to another in order to individualize treatments.
At Westhaven, there is an infrared sauna that offers an enjoyable, pleasant experience. Carrie shared the benefits of the sauna and how it works. The sauna warms the body from within instead of only heating the air around its occupant. The low to moderate consistent heat helps increase blood flow and helps soothe the body and mind. With every infrared session, occupants experience detoxification, pain relief and eased muscle tension.
Westhaven Aesthetics & Wellness is located at 875 Mount Jefferson Road, Suite 3 in West Jefferson, NC.
For more information about services or to schedule an appointment, visit the website at westhavenaesthetics.com, the Facebook page @Westhaven Aesthetics & Wellness or call (336) 846-7546.
Floatation Therapy
Floatation Therapy, also known as sensory deprivation, provides a way to help people access states of mindfulness. The goal is to minimize every outside sensation, reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression and enhance feelings of happiness and wellbeing.
Brad and Angela Heavner are the founders and owners of 180 Float Spa in Boone. Their personal experience with float therapy was what drove them to bring this service to Watauga County. While searching for recovery techniques and ways to achieve a healthier lifestyle, the Heavners discovered float therapy. They both tried it for the first time in Asheville, NC. With their first float, they both had different experiences. Angela experienced more of the stress relieving benefits while Brad experienced physical pain relief.
“For me personally, I’ve always wanted to have a business and start something,” Angela said. “Once I experienced that, I knew that was what it was.”
When booking an appointment at 180 Float Spa, people have the option to choose between the Evolution Float Pod and the Deluxe Float Suite. The two different styles work the same way and provide the same benefits. The choice comes down to user preference and individual comfort levels. They are also given the choice between a 60 or 90 minute float.
The Evolution Float Pod has a clamshell-style lid that closes down over the top of its occupant.
While inside, floaters remain stationary, enjoying a warm and cozy experience. According to Angela, some describe it as being back in a mother’s womb.
The Deluxe Float Suite is a spacious tub-style room and floaters experience more movement and rotation of their body during sessions.
“We always suggest people try both and then see which one they like,” Angela said. “There’s no rhyme or reason to who likes what over the other one, but once people try both most people have a preference.”
Angela encourages people to try float therapy two or three times because it is such a new experience. Sometimes it takes more than one time for people to let their mind truly relax and reap the benefits of sensory deprivation.
Both float tanks offered at 180 Float Spa are filled with water that is 10 inches deep and contains 1,000 pounds of pharmaceutical grade Epsom salt. This allows participants to float effortlessly, even if they fall asleep during their session. The water temperature inside mimics external skin temperature, removing the stimuli of touch. Angela explained that this results in floaters not being able to decipher which body parts are inside or outside of the water.
“Your mind is not having to concentrate on all of these things, where in regular day life and in the world we are pretty bombarded and overstimulated on a constant basis,” Angela said.
She described the goal of float therapy as allowing your mind to relax and enter a deep state of consciousness, causing brain waves to begin slowing down. As a result, this will provide stress relief and relaxation. Float therapy is the first time that a person’s body feels weightless, allowing the spine to decompress. This makes it a great option for pain management and tension relief.
The Evolution Float Pod and the Deluxe Float Suite are both equipped with user-controlled light and music options in the form of starlit ceilings and calming spa music. Floaters do have the option of experiencing full sensory deprivation by turning off both light and sound. All of these controls are easily accessible and may be adjusted during the length of a float based on the user’s comfort levels and preferences.
180 Float Spa provides a full orientation before a scheduled float. Showers are provided for use before and after a float session. Both float rooms contain all items needed for an enjoyable experience such as ear plugs, a foam headrest, washcloths, towels and a robe. For their float session, guests may choose to bring swimwear or experience floating while nude.
In addition to the two float rooms, there is an infrared sauna for people to enjoy and use as another method of relaxation.
“You can stay in longer because it works at a lower temperature,” Angela said. “It uses the infrared wavelengths to heat your body directly versus heating the air around you like a traditional sauna.”
Angela described it as being less stuffy and more pleasant than traditional saunas. There is a digital tablet inside of the infrared sauna for guests to have the option of listening to their own music. She shared that several guests will spend time in the sauna before a float session to provide a full relaxation experience.
A dimly lit room with a fish tank, couch and tables is located inside the spa. Following a float or sauna session, guests are provided with a place to relax and are offered a complimentary cup of hot tea or glass of water. There is also a styling room for guest convenience, equipped with amenities such as mirrors and a hairdryer.
The name 180 Float Spa was inspired by the 180 degree difference that was experienced by the Heavners and is now experienced by their guests.
“Those really profound experiences are rewarding to see when someone comes out,” Angela said.
180 Float Spa is located at 249 Kimberly Drive in Boone, NC.
To learn more about services or to schedule an appointment, visit the website at 180floatspa.com or call (828-832-8180). Photos and promotional opportunities can be found on their Facebook page @180floatspa
