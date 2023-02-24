Sadie & Tristan's Sneak Peek
Photo by Sarah DeShields of Enowen Photography

Rain fell on a concrete path between rows of family members sheltered under clear umbrellas as Tristan prepared for his bride to be. Spindly trees and white flowers lined the outside of the ceremony perfectly placed to match the noir scene of guests dressed in all black. The cellist began playing the self-composed melody, alerting the group to turn and see Sadie. Her dress is lace, a-line, and backless. Her pearl studded veil trails behind with her floor-length gown. On an overcast and rainy day such as this, most brides would be concerned about the rain. Sadie and Tristan welcomed it, as it matched the spooky, rebellious scene that they worked over a year to create.

Sadie and Tristan are both active members of the military at the Fayetteville base. After brief meetings, and stints of online messaging, Sadie took a leap, driving to Tristan’s barracks with coffee.

