You’ve set the date, picked out a venue and started exploring food and rental vendors in the area where your wedding will be. Deciding what to do with your hair doesn’t have to be a difficult process with inspiration and a little collaboration.
Whether you’re planning on doing your own hair or working with a stylist, the first step is to find inspiration. Wedding boards and the Instagram pages of stylists near the place you’ll be getting ready is a solid first step. The High Country is lucky to have talented stylists at numerous salons in the area, including Mane Habit, Shear Shakti, Canvas Beauty Bar, Serendipity Salon and more. Some people may want to consider trendy magazines and celebrity styles, too.
Allie Oliver of Battle Born Beauty, based in Banner Elk, North Carolina, said that this season’s trends emphasize classic, glamorous, timeless styles for all hair lengths. Brides working with her have been requesting middle parts and slicked-back looks whether up or down. Women with textured hair often choose to highlight their natural curl pattern with half-up and updo looks.
The low bun is classic and classy, a tried-and-true staple for good reason, and other elegant styles are highly requested. Galy Gabriel with Mane Habit Salon has also worked with requests for boho chic looks, bringing in texture, volume and accents for romantic and free-spirited vibes. Simple, endearing accessories, like crowns, florals and hair pins, can bring a touch of the wearer’s personality to a well-loved style.
Shorter cuts, including styling for pixie cuts, are also growing in popularity, emphasizing a sleek, chic, executive vibe. Brides and women in the bridal party don’t have to have all the fun, either: styling for men and boys, especially with longer hair, is growing more common.
“Even little boys,” Oliver said. “I did a wedding where their son was involved, and it was cool to have him feel a part of that. It’s truly a memory for a lot of folks.”
The season and type of ceremony is also a part of choosing the most fitting (and comfortable!) style for you. Brides with outdoor weddings in the summer might be less hot with a half-up or updo style, while winter weddings might call for hair down. Gabriel likes to work with half-up, half-down styles with curls for more formal weddings, and low-key low buns and less texture for more casual outdoor weddings where humidity might make it difficult for more intricate styles to hold.
Oliver and Gabriel both emphasized doing a trial before the day of the wedding when working with a stylist. A trial is the best opportunity for the person being styled and the stylist to talk about the vision for the look, make sure the style is realistic for the hair type and length, and provide any necessary feedback to achieve the best possible look.
Booking the trial is also a good idea if you’re not sure whether you’d like to do your own hair or not. A trial gives you and a stylist an opportunity to try and collaborate, and if you don’t enjoy the experience you can still do it yourself. It may even give you inspiration for your own style!
Brides doing their own hair should do a few trial runs of their style as well to make sure it’s going to come out the way they’re hoping for. Enlisting a trusted friend who can see the back of your head helps with ensuring everything is in place.
On the day of the wedding, the maxim “come with clean hair” is typically true: it’s easier to add texture and grip with product than washing and drying the hair when you’re already operating on a schedule. Brides with curly or textured hair may prefer to come in with second-day hair or with conditioning products immediately after washing. S
Some stylists are prepared for washing and/or drying; confirm this in advance to avoid a snag that morning. Plus, Oliver said that the power of the “everything” shower the morning of the wedding is a beautiful way to have a fresh start in the new chapter. She suggests getting the party started that morning, having a good time with the people you love.
“Entryway champagne pops should be a thing!” she said. “You’re supposed to look amazing and have fun, sit back and enjoy it.”
