Excited. Nervous. Hopeful. Worried. Happy. Scared.
Across the millennia, these feelings have been common during wedding planning. These experiences do not end when the officiant pronounces the union to be legal; instead, they ebb, flow and evolve throughout married life. Part of my work is to help betrothed folks consider both what they want for their ceremony and life, as well as how they can navigate these emotions well across the planning and afterwards.
I encourage engagement in the wedding and marriage preparation process though focus on individual and relational wellness. Relational wellness and care includes a person’s capacity to support another person in their growth and well-being. This focus can lay a foundation that cultivates and sustains growth for the individuals and the relationship.
Grinding. Exhausting. Terrifying. Frustrating. Sad.
These words can sometimes describe experiences in the thick of wedding and marriage planning, as well as in navigating the inevitable conflicts in lasting relationships. The protracted adversities of a pandemic, racial and civil unrest, and intense social division have caused these experiences to be common and ongoing. Planning for the joy of a wedding and marriage in the midst of these problems can compound the distress. How these problems are handled during the planning process could either create more damage or strengthen the relationship.
All struggles are stressful, and everyone experiences this pressure. Some struggles are traumatic, which means the individual’s ability to cope with single or chronic events, or to integrate the ideas and emotions involved in the experience(s), are completely overwhelmed. According to the National Council for Behavioral Health, 70 percent of adults in the U.S. have experienced some type of traumatic event at least once in their lives. Perhaps that percentage has risen during the pandemic and unrest in which we have been living.
It seems probable that when the impact of what we are experiencing is retrospectively analyzed, lasting negative consequences will be identified for our society and the individuals within, including on relationships. We already know that divorce rates have risen sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite the bleak realities of the layers of hardships, opportunities to refine and strengthen the foundation for growth in individuals and relationships still exist. I will confess that I tend to bristle internally and forcefully at the idea of struggles bringing opportunity for growth.
Kind and caring people have described me as a “survivor” many times when they know some of my life story. Each time, I have been simultaneously grateful for their kindness and support — as well as for the literal fact that I have survived — and quite irritated that there has been so much to survive. I suspect that most of us are impatient now, longing for a time without so much to survive.
Still, from my training and experiences as a psychotherapist, I recognize the incredible potential for growth during struggle. Of course, outcome is impossible to guarantee regarding growth and health of individuals and relationships. The odds can be improved significantly through intentional and repetitive use of healthy skills and habits, and specific focus on the values and goals that can motivate and guide them — both individually and relationally.
One of the most frequent conversations I have is about identifying needed skills and resources, and then engaging them at times of both lower and higher stress. Individual coping and resilience skills — such as controlled breathing, grounding techniques and movement — boost self-regulation, thus increasing the person’s ability to work through problems and mitigate the negative impacts on them.
These self-care or wellness practices are critical to well-being. Additionally, relational care is also vital to well-being. Relational care includes co-regulation, which is the interactions between one person’s calm autonomic nervous system (ANS) that help another person’s ANS to settle. Settled nervous systems help settle the nervous systems around them.
Healthy-enough individuals in healthy-enough relationships often instinctively co-regulate through actions like speaking in warm tones, offering a soft gaze, holding hands or a sharing a hug. Perhaps the most important component of relational care and co-regulation is presence. Genuine, caring presence is more impactful than the best skills or words. Skill and word choice matter, but they are ineffective without presence that gives what Virginia Satir calls the “greatest gift,” wherein a person can “be seen, heard, understood and touched.”
When stress or trauma overwhelm an individual’s self-care, relational care and co-regulation can help reduce damage from the experience and return an individual to self-regulation sooner. From a regulated (or settled, calm) state, new and better ways to solve problems and understand one another are possible. From a neuroscience perspective, a dysregulated person is likely experiencing a stress response that has activated their amygdala — part of the brain — thereby making the executive brain functions that are necessary for learning new things and solving problems temporarily inaccessible. Relational cues of being seen by and safe with a partner help the brain settle and again access skills and resources.
Practice healthy self-care and relational care during your planning process, both when your love fills you with joy and when you hit bumps that fill you with fear, dread or hurt. The investment of this practice, even — or especially — during the most difficult times pays off as bedrock to build the life together that you want and the ability to sustain and grow it.
Before the current times of pandemic and unrest, I enthusiastically recommended in-depth premarital counseling. This recommendation is even more important in these difficult times. Through help from a professional, and through other intentional efforts to lay a strong foundation of relational coping and resilience, you can grow and protect your relationship. In return, your relationship will better grow and protect you.
