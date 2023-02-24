Enowen, Sarah DeShields 4.jpg
Photo by Sarah DeShields

Turning toward a chosen life partner is one of the simplest things we can do in life. Research (e.g., by the Gottman Institute) shows that this simple habit is critical for happiness and health in long-term, committed relationships. However, it is vital to note this habit is “simple, but not easy.” The tension between turning toward our partner and turning toward self is often difficult to navigate and creates a lack of ease. Intentionally turning toward our partner’s dreams and fears, strengths and vulnerabilities – and our own – is simple and difficult, as well as foundational for health and happiness.

Feeling misunderstood or unheard or not understanding our partner may impede willingness to turn toward our partner or even toward oneself. Ironically, the action of turning toward is necessary for greater understanding and more opportunities. This process can be messy and unclear. Fortunately, consistent use of positive communication and self-calming skills benefit this process. John Gottman describes part of this process in And Baby Makes Three: The Six-Step Plan for Preserving Marital Intimacy and Rekindling Romance After Baby Arrives (2007): “But we have to feel safe enough to pull our dreams out of the closet. When we wear them, our partner may glimpse how beautiful we are—fragile but shimmering. Then, with understanding, our partners may join us in being dream catchers, rather than dream shredders.”

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.