The Rev. Chuck West, a 95-year-old grandpa and great-grandpa, is one cool cat with quite a resume. It includes Old Testament scholar, professor of religion and philosophy at Lincoln Memorial University in Tennessee, one-time dean of students and acting president at the university. He’s recently added Zoom wedding officiant to the list as virtual weddings have taken off in the last year.
Chuck’s claim to fame is having been chosen to introduce presidential candidate Barack Obama at the 2008 Iowa caucus. He was selected because he was old, retired and a member, like Obama, of the United Church of Christ denomination. Active in environmental issues, Chuck enthusiastically espoused Obama’s message of hope and change.
“My dad is so intelligent, but he never acts superior to anyone,” daughter Becky Bibler says. “He has always been a lifelong learner, learning something new from everyone.”
A computer whiz, family history buff and exercise bicycler, Chuck is a lover of hymns, marching bands and piano music.
All of these titles, honors and interests notwithstanding, Chuck is perhaps best-known for his mouthwatering Betty Crocker corn pudding recipe, which he has served for many get-togethers of family and friends.
Recently Chuck celebrated his crowning role as officiant by Zoom at the wedding of his grandson Andy and fiancé Alex in Colorado. Chuck checked in by Zoom from Good Samaritan Care Center in Algona, Iowa, where he resides, and has recently recovered from the COVID-19 virus.
“Andy and Alex,” he intoned as the ceremony began, “repeat after me:
I promise to love you
in sickness and in health,
in plenty and in want,
in joy and in sorrow.”
Next, to the couple’s four-year-old daughter Raelyn, Chuck asked that Andy and Alex repeat after him:
“We promise to love, guide and support you.”
And finally, Chuck asked,
“Are you ready for the benediction?
“May the mysteries of the heavens,
the wonders and growth of wisdom,
and I, as an ordained minister of the
United Church of Christ, bless this
marriage and this family. So be it!”
As the ceremony ended, Chuck asked, “Do you feel you have been blessed?” Everyone attending in person, and by Zoom in Colorado and Iowa, responded with an enthusiastic “Yes!” We’d not be surprised to learn that Chuck’s corn pudding was served at the reception.
