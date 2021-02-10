Taking part in a couple’s ceremony while they commit to one another in one of the most important vows or devotions they can make is an honor as an officiant.
It is a privilege to do so as we help couples navigate a venture some of them have never done, which is have a wedding ceremony. There may be confusion as to what their ceremony should and can include, and we are there to help. We are in charge of creating the ceremony for them depending on what personal aspects they would like.
In most ceremonies, there are five parts that are pretty standard. The ceremony starts with the welcoming of the couple and the guests. Then there’s typically a greeting, which could include religious scripture if they so choose. Next the officiant will typically ask the couple if it’s their intention to marry each other, then the two exchange vows — either provided by an officiant or they can write their own. The couple would exchange rings, and the couple are pronounced as wed.
A massive variety of extracurricular rituals can be added to a wedding ceremony to enhance the experience. This could include a love letter box, a unity candle, handfasting, God’s knot and a rose ceremony to name a few. Experienced officiants are familiar with many of these and know how to administer them.
No matter the way in which you choose to have your ceremony, deciding who shall officiate is an important choice. When choosing an officiant for a wedding, there are several factors couples should take into consideration:
Would a civil ceremony (magistrate/justice of the peace) suffice?
Can you and your fiancé/partner agree on a male or female officiant, or either?
Do you want an experienced officiant who specializes in weddings, or are you willing to allow your friend/relative/acquaintance or wedding coordinator to officiate your ceremony?
If you are both of the same faith, do you prefer an officiant of that faith, or is a non-denominational/interfaith minister your first choice? If you are from differing religious backgrounds and you would like both traditions represented, you may want to consider an interfaith minister as they can also add elements from both traditions.
If having a destination wedding and you have a minister or officiant at home, are you willing to bear the travel expense of bringing your minister or do you prefer to find a local officiant that may take pressure off the budget?
Times have changed, as almost anyone can become ordained online and perform wedding ceremonies. Unexpected circumstances may be professionally dealt with by an experienced officiant, whereas a friend or relative may not know how to deal with the unexpected.
In some states, ministers must be ordained by another human being rather than an online source, and in other locations a minister who presides over a “brick and mortar” church is necessary for the ceremony.
An experienced officiant should be aware of local laws in your area whereas the newly ordained often are not. One may run the risk of thinking their marriage is legal when in truth, it isn’t. Experienced officiants will also know the marriage licensing process and can advise you intelligently of that process.
Another factor to consider is that pastors, ministers, and priests of local churches sometimes refuse to marry anyone from outside their congregation.
The nature of couples marrying today has changed. Blended families with children on both sides, adults waiting until older ages to wed, same-sex marriages and seniors marrying later in life are perfect examples. If any of these matches your circumstances, there are appropriate additions or adaptations that can be made to your ceremony by an experienced officiant.
I urge couples to think carefully about the sanctity and sacred nature of the ceremony they may only engage in once in their life — a ceremony that will be performed in front of your relatives, loved ones and friends. It is my belief, that it should be guided and directed by someone with experience, wisdom and an open heart.
