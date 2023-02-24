220405-BushVowRenewal-70.jpg
Photo by Laurel Littler Photography

When Brittany and Phillip Bush tied the knot in April of 2012, it was a day to remember. Having been together for three years and having their first born just two years prior, they knew that their love for each other and their blossoming family could only grow stronger. As their 10 year anniversary approached, both Brittany and Phillip decided to renew their vows in the place that started it all.

In their early days at Appalachian State University, Brittany and Phillip’s relationship was certainly a rollercoaster. A blooming crush had formed in the bride and she decided to reach out to the cute boy she saw in the dining hall after her friend had promised her a large order of cheese fries and a sweet tea from Cookout if she went through with it. However, the saying “right person, wrong time,” couldn’t be more true for the couple.

220405-BushVowRenewal-4.jpg

