When Brittany and Phillip Bush tied the knot in April of 2012, it was a day to remember. Having been together for three years and having their first born just two years prior, they knew that their love for each other and their blossoming family could only grow stronger. As their 10 year anniversary approached, both Brittany and Phillip decided to renew their vows in the place that started it all.
In their early days at Appalachian State University, Brittany and Phillip’s relationship was certainly a rollercoaster. A blooming crush had formed in the bride and she decided to reach out to the cute boy she saw in the dining hall after her friend had promised her a large order of cheese fries and a sweet tea from Cookout if she went through with it. However, the saying “right person, wrong time,” couldn’t be more true for the couple.
“The timing wasn’t right at that point,” said Brittany. “We spoke a bit back and forth, but nothing really clicked.”
After summer break and students returned to campus, Brittany’s good friend, Michael, needed help rustling through his closet to find his perfect style. As she entered his room, she found that Phillip was his roommate. At that point, she knew it was her second chance.
“He likes to tell people I picked him up on the side of the road,” Brittany said jokingly. “But it’s more than that. I saw him walking on campus the next morning and I rolled down my window and asked if he needed a ride. His response was ‘I was just thinking about you.’ So he got in and we’ve been inseparable ever since.”
A year after they met, the pair had their first child and went on to graduate together in 2011. On April 5, 2012, the two got married at the William R. Davie Park in Charlotte. Brittany went on to pursue her passion as a fourth grade teacher and Phillip is now a testing materials coordinator. The couple currently resides in Charlotte.
“We did things a little bit out of order, but it was exactly how things were supposed to fall,” Brittany said.
Their love only expanded over the years and so the two decided to take it back to the beginning and renew their vows on the campus of Appalachian State, exactly 10 years after they first tied the knot.
With close family and their three children, they stepped into the Founders Bell Pavilion and spoke from the heart, expressing their love for one another and their gratitude for the time they’ve shared.
Brittany and her mother headed over to Dillard’s to browse dresses and when she laid eyes on a beautiful formal blush dress, she knew she had found the one.
“It was perfect,” Brittany said. “I tried it on and it fit perfectly. I didn’t need alterations or anything. We didn’t want to spend an arm and a leg for the renewal. For us, it was more about the moment rather than the attire.”
Phillip picked out a suit that he had purchased a few years before the renewal, which Brittany said she was very grateful for so they could save time and money.
For her bouquet, Brittany channeled her inner artist and created it herself with dried flowers and rhinestones.
The vendor she utilized the most was the photographer, Laurel Hicks. According to Brittany, the photos encaptured their special day perfectly. The last photo they took was at the location where Brittany had offered Phillip a ride all those years ago.
“Everything really worked out,” said Brittany. “Our immediate families made the trip and we met on campus, along with Laurel. I really enjoyed the pictures and it didn’t feel like we were forced to act a certain way. She was able to capture the love and our dynamic.”
“The ceremony itself was very impactful,” Brittany continued. “My dad was sick with COVID-19 a few years back and we were thankful that he was able to orchestrate our wedding. He married us 10 years ago and he also orchestrated the renewal. For all of our family to be there and to kind of tap back into why we did it in the first place was the most special part for us. It made our hearts so full to go back to App.”
Brittany said that couples who are planning on getting married should decide things from the heart. She said that from her experience, making the day their own and not worrying about fitting into the status quo makes all the difference.
The couple expresses their encouragement to take chances and to reach out to someone, even if it’s not the right time. In a few months, you could be opening your door to that same person, taking the journey of a lifetime.
