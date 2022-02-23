Logan and Graham shared a clear vision for their wedding: they wanted “good music, comfort food, and lots and lots of lights strung from trees.” They were not interested in tradition. They wanted their wedding to be “us,” and with the help of family and some fabulous venues they were able to pull off just that.
In a gorgeous explosion of colors, flowers and unique details such as what Logan describes as “worn and weathered” turquoise screen doors found in St. Augustine, Fla., the July 5, 2021, celebration of Logan and Graham’s vintage-boho wedding took place.
With neither side determined as bride or groom, the couple’s families sat together during the service in a collection of mismatched chairs, couches and benches. Friends were surrounding them seated on church pews on loan from a local church. In this way, guests were reminded from the start “we’re in this together,” Logan says.
The joining of these two families, however, began much earlier. As Logan explains, “There has never been a time that our families weren’t connected.” Beginning with their grandfathers’ lifelong friendship, Logan and Graham’s families have overlapped for more than half a century.
Both born in Avery County and raised in Christian homes, Logan and Graham were taught to “love and respect others and that kindness always matters.” Both families operate their own businesses that are being passed on to their sons.
And, Logan has followed in her mother’s footsteps to become an elementary school teacher. As Logan describes, “Graham and I are very fortunate to have come from a small town where community equals family.”
Reaching out to extended family for help with wedding plans, Logan met with various members of both sides and in one planning session was able to create the vision for her wedding.
“The planning process was so much fun. My family knows me so well — everyone brought different ideas to the table that they knew I would love. It was a collective planning process. So many brilliant minds come together, sharing, planning and creating off of each other’s ideas and opinions. My mom and aunt are masterminds with design and owners of “Junk Drunk.” Almost everything in our wedding was harvested from a yard sale or thrift store,” Logan says.
From here, the nontraditional, vintage boho theme blossomed. Instead of the current trend to choose a fancy wedding venue for the ceremony, Logan and Graham knew without hesitation the place for their day.
“We were married on the creek bank of Graham’s family farm in front of my grandparents’ house. It was the perfect place for our divine union,” Logan says.
Each bridesmaid wore a different color of her choice, ranging from dark olive, rust, dusty mauve, sage and blue. Likewise, each also chose a different style for her dress from the website, Baltic Born. Rather than flowers, they carried tambourines that were decorated in various strands of macrame and ribbon.
This color pattern was replicated throughout the ceremony and the reception with the cake also following this intricate style. Logan sent her baker — Cakes by Amy — a picture for inspiration, and was given a one-of-a-kind cake that incorporated the wedding colors. This suited the family and theme perfectly as Logan describes that no event is complete without an “Amy cake.”
The wedding dress came as a surprise for the bride. She explains, “I did not choose my dress, my dress chose me.” Her original plan was a flowy, boho-type dress with lace and no sparkles. The dress she wore “didn’t have an inch of lace and was beaded with sparkly beads,” Logan says. She added that she knew immediately that the dress was the one. For shoes, she chose turquoise Roan sandals which were “relaxed and comfortable.”
The music chosen for the day followed this same unique pattern of old and new, classic and country. Logan explains, “I love old rock and Graham loves country music. We wanted to incorporate a mix of both and our DJ, Cody Laws, did just that.”
Logan’s walk down the aisle included Yoke Lure’s “Truly, Madly, Deeply,” and the couple walked out to Fleetwood Mac’s “You Make Loving Fun.” The couple’s first dance was to “When I Say I Do” by Matthew West. The couple chose not to feature a father-daughter/mother-son dance for in order to keep the “whole wedding happy and joyful.” Logan says, “I did not want to have a father/daughter dance because I knew it would make me cry and I did not want to cry on my wedding day.”
For food, guests enjoyed hot dogs, coleslaw, baked beans, kettle chips and various drinks in glass bottles in an effort to achieve the “laid-back family cookout vibe” the couple worked to establish.
One of Logan’s favorite moments of the day was spent just before the ceremony with her dad.
“After my dad drove me in, he and I stood behind the turquoise folding screens where no one
could see us. He said ‘Look, sis,’ and pointed to all we had done. We took that moment to look at the reception area and the wedding area to see the beauty of it all coming together. I paused behind the old screen with my sweet daddy in the middle of my biggest and greatest dream and felt so much gratitude and love.”
Of the colors, flowers, tambourines and vintage style cake, Logan says she will most remember “the vibe of the night was just as I wanted it to be — fun, family, friends, calm and magical. That’s exactly what I got!”
She will also hold on to that drive with her dad in his old red Chevrolet truck “the rumble of the motor, crunching the gravel, knowing where we were headed and wanting my dad to drive faster, but also wanting him to slow down so that I could stay in that moment with him just a little longer, just a little longer.” Graham says he will vividly remember “seeing my bride walk down the aisle and knowing that our forever was finally here and wanting so desperately for it to begin.”
It was a beginning that had been in the making for half a century when the couple’s grandfathers set up camp on either side of the creek, when their parents rode to school together and when Logan and Graham played team sports with each other’s siblings. It was a vintage-boho rhapsody of love, the wedding of Logan and Graham. As the bride describes, “We have always known each other — being together just felt right.”
