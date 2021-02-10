The big day is finally here. The dress, the venue, the food — all perfectly appointed. Even the font on the invitations was carefully considered. Do not let belly bloat or an energy crash sabotage this well-planned, long-awaited celebration.
Here are 10 tips for keeping them at bay:
1. It starts with a good night’s sleep. Sleep affects your energy level and your mood. Ideally, you should be getting a good night’s sleep every night the week leading up to your wedding. At the very least get seven to eight hours of sleep on the eve of your wedding.
2. Start your day with a cup of warm water infused with the juice of one lemon. Add a pinch of ginger, if you like. This has been shown to improve digestion and stoke your energy. Make sure the water is warm, not cold or hot.
3. Break a sweat before you put on your makeup and hair. Go for a brisk walk or complete a yoga flow. Just 20 minutes of exercise will energize you and give you a healthy glow.
4. Do not start the day with starchy bagels or sugary donuts for breakfast. They will spike your blood sugar and lead to an inevitable energy crash. A decent breakfast will include lean, clean protein and veggies [i.e., a veggie omelet] and a little bit of fruit.
5. Sip water throughout the day. Not only will it help sustain your energy, but it will prevent that first glass of champagne from hitting a little too hard.
6. Eat throughout the day. Low blood sugar levels can damage your mood and deplete your energy. Three nutritious meals and a couple of healthy snacks will keep your blood sugar steady.
7. Chew your food thoroughly. Your saliva produces digestive enzymes to break down your meal, helping to prevent bloat.
8. Keep digestive enzymes handy. Enzymes help you metabolize hard-to-digest foods like beans, gluten and dairy. These foods are common gas-producers, and we do not want that. Right?
9. Sniff some essential oils. Sniff from the bottle or put a drop on your wrists. Peppermint oil can energize. Lavender oil can relax.
10. Take a break as needed. If you are feeling overwhelmed, it is OK to take a break. Escape to a quiet place where you can sit for a few minutes and do some deep breathing. This will restore your energy and your confidence.
Remember: you can ask for help. After all, that is what bridesmaids are for. Appoint someone to remind you to eat a snack or take a sip of water. Give another permission to lead you to a quiet place away from the crowd, to recompose if they notice you are overwhelmed.
This is your day! Rock it, energized and confident.
