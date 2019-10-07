Mr. Aaron Kyle Hodges, 40, of Asheville, N.C., formerly of Ashe County, N.C., passed away Monday, September 30, 2019.
A Memorial Service was held Sunday, October 6, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., at Boone Family Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Lawrence Goodman, Speakers Polly Jones and Becky Robertson.
The family received friends from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m., on Sunday, October 6, 2019 two hours prior to the memorial service.
Mr. Hodges was born in Homestead, Florida on February 6, 1979, to Emma Jean Sexton. He worked as a Graphic Designer. Aaron had a great love for music, food of all kinds, his cats, and the outdoors including playing disc golf. He was a loving husband, son and brother and will be missed by all.
Mr. Hodges is survived by: his wife, Catherine Loftis Hodges; his mother, Emma Sexton, of West Jefferson; two sisters, Kara Jackola and husband, Daniel, of Durham and Heather Robinson, of Raleigh; several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles also survive.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Ashe County Sharing Center, PO Box 705, Jefferson, NC 28640 or Asheville Humane Society, 14 Forever Friend Lane, Asheville, NC 28806.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
