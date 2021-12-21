The High Country offers a wide variety of outdoor recreational activities through its three ski resorts. Dressing appropriately for the snow can make or break a fun-filled outing in the snow.
Several local shops and ski resorts in the towns of Boone, Foscoe and Banner Elk offer apparel and rental gear for outdoor activities.
Recess Skate and Snow is located at 1158 Hwy. 105 in Boone. The locally owned shop, voted Best Ski Shop and Best Sporting Goods store in 2021 by the community, offers a wide selection of products from the highest-quality skate and snow brands.
Shoppers can find skateboards, snowboards, footwear, apparel, outerwear, accessories, snowboard rentals and more. Staff are highly knowledgeable and are dedicated to providing great customer service to those of all ages and levels of involvement. They will help guide shoppers to the right gear to best suit their individual needs for any winter adventure.
Owner of Recess J.P. Pardy’s tips for staying warm while completing any activities at local ski resorts include investing in a good pair of moisture-wicking socks and layering clothing, starting with a good base layer and additional layers as needed, depending on outdoor temperatures.
Pardy also highly recommended wearing protective and other protective face gear, like goggles and ski masks, on days that the resort is making snow or it is snowing outside, all of which are available at Recess.
According to Pardy, the shop also provides inexpensive options for necessary apparel like insulated, water-resistant pants. Having affordable choices is important for shoppers visiting for short amounts of time who want to go tubing, snowboarding or skiing during their trip.
Shoppers can find products from a variety of brands, including Gore-Tex waterproof level brands.
Pardy said waterproof items go a long way when shopping for clothing to wear while participating in outdoor winter activities. It is important to bundle up and maintain warmer body temperatures by investing in reliable, insulated and waterproof outerwear like jackets and pants.
“If the material you’re wearing isn’t very breathable, you can end up sweating and end up getting cold from that,” Pardy said.
Some popular clothing brands appropriate for cold weather available at Recess include 686, Adidas Snowboarding, Airblaster, and Thirty Two.
The store’s winter hours, while resorts are open, are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. On select winter weekends, the store will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.
For more information about Recess Skate & Snow, available merchandise or to complete online orders, visit the website at www.recessrideshop.com. For additional questions about store items or hours of operation, call the shop at (828) 355-9013.
