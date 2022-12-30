From left to right: Marshall Ashcraft, Scott Elliott, Bonnie Smith, Larry Turnbow, Billy Kennedy, Carrington Pertalion, Charlie Wallin, Jason Cornett, Gary Childers, Deron Geouque, Ray Russell, Jay Fenwick and Steve Combs turn over the first shovelful of earth as construction on a new school in Valle Crucis begins.
Superintendent Scott Elliott, Chief Academic Officer Tamara Stamey, and Assistant Superintendent Stephen Martin during a teacher leadership academy in 2016 with the county’s teachers of the year. Both Stamey and Martin have also announced their retirement from Watauga County Schools.
Jase Kerley, son of the late Watauga County Fire Marshal and Cove Creek Volunteer Firefighter Jay Kerley, who died in 2022, was named an honorary captain of the Pioneers football team. Here, Jase Kerley leads the team out while bearing a flag that honors his father.
The Watauga County 911 call center can have five operators on duty at a time. The Boone 911 Dispatch Center and the Watauga one combined in 2022. Pictured is Kaitlyn Yancey, Stephany Townsend, Aaron Ward and Jonathan Hodges. The fifth operator works in the back left corner.
County Commissioner Charlie Wallin and AppalCart Board Chair Quint Davie helped pull the cover off the bus.
Photo by Jillyan Mobley
Edwin Greene, Sen. Deanna Ballard, Brent Heath, Len Dollar and Andrew Harsey along with two of Greene’s granddaughters with all the awards he earned during his May retirement ceremony.
Photo by Moss Brennan
A plow clears U.S. 421 early in the day on Jan. 16.
Photo by Moss Brennan
Photo submitted
Photo submitted
Students cheer and display signs before College GameDay presentations started on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Photo by Patrick McCormack
Leading the Humvee Pull is Hayden Gaddy, Lance Corporal.
Photo Submitted
Khurram Tariq prayed during Friday prayer at a new mosque in Boone, which opened this year.
Photo by Jillyan Mobley
Rob Moore
Anna, Misha, Danny, Mary and Tetiana before the war in Ukraine. They relocated to Boone in 2022 due to the war.
Photo submitted
Caroline Farthing (Sr.) is awarded balloons and a sign by her teammates in celebration of hitting her new career high of 1,000 kills in October.
Republican BOE member Eric Eller puts in absentee ballots into the voting machine along with Democrat Matt Walpole.
Photo by Moss Brennan
An early-morning fire in Blowing Rock left this house a total loss in late November.
Photo by Moss Brennan
Firefighters from Ashe and Watauga counties worked diligently to put the fire out at the Cobble Creek Lumber.
Photo by Moss Brennan
Multiple departments train during an overturned AppalCart scenario.
Photo by Moss Brennan
Officers from various departments including Boone Police and WCSO, clear a door after being “ambushed” during a scenario.
Photo by Moss Brennan
Zack Walker, Beth Rodde and Deborah Dubrule learn from paramedic Peter Pickering about pacing a tourniquet during a stop the bleed training in October.
Photo by Moss Brennan
Assistant Chief Mike Teague and Chief Jimmy Isaacs look on as the house burns down after a training.
Photo by Moss Brennan
Photo by Moss Brennan
Len Hagaman speaks at a press conference on Feb. 11 after announcing a 50-year-old murder was solved.
