At lunchtime on Friday, Jan. 24, ladies are invited to gather in the Evergreen Ballroom at Chetola Resort to view the latest fashions and accessories at the WinterFashion Show.
Doors open at 10:30 a.m. with passed brunch hors d’oeuvres, mimosas and spritzers and a cash bar available, followed by the runway show at 11:30 a.m. The event is scheduled to last until 1:30 p.m.
"The newest winter and spring apparel will be featured from the area’s top retail stores," the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce stated. "We’ll have great prize giveaways and gift bags for all attendees. Come find out what you need in your closet and leave with coupons to go get it."
Tickets are $35 in advance at blowingrockwinterfest.com/tickets, or $40 at the door. Proceeds are to benefit the Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge.
According to its website, the Women's Fund of the Blue Ridge is a collective giving organization formed and sustained by a group of women philanthropists who want to make a positive impact on the lives of women and girls in the High Country.
Chetola Resort is located at 185 Chetola Lake Drive in Blowing Rock. For tickets or more information, call the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or visit www.blowingrockwinterfest.com. For more information about the Women's Fund of the Blue Ridge, visit www.womensfundoftheblueridge.org.
