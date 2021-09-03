The fall is a special season in the High Country, ushering in a fresh color scheme and renewed appreciation for the mountains every year. As football season kicks off, students return to their dorm rooms and the mountains swap lush summer greens for bright yellow, rich red and orange and warm browns.
Autumn breathes a newer, cooler creative life into the region. Inspired by the transition, artists take to their medium to capture the new season.
The High Country draws artists from across the nation who sell their work in the regions many galleries, some of which specialize in regional arts and others who host artists of varying disciplines.
Showcasing a number of styles in an array of mediums and tones, art galleries in the High Country are worth a trek up or down the mountain.
Anvil Arts Sculpture
Garden and GalleryHwy 221 / 9600
Linville Falls Highway
Linville Falls
(828) 765-6226
Anvil Arts Sculpture Garden & Gallery: Art & Nature in a unique arts destination offering visitors the opportunity to experience sculpture in an outdoor garden area and in the interior gallery. Anvil Arts is also the working studio of sculptor Bill Brown. Explore, experience and collect sculptural works created by artists from the Southeast. Large outdoor sculpture and small scale sculpture in metal, glass, clay and stone, the gallery also features paintings on panel and canvas. Open Thursdays — Saturdays from 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. and Sundays noon- 5 p.m. Other times call ahead or by appointment.
The Art Cellar920 Shawneehaw Lane,
Banner Elk
(828) 898-5175
A High Country Arts destination for over 25 years, featuring the area’s finest artists. With works ranging from traditional to contemporary, The Art Cellar is proud to exhibit original paint, pottery, glass and more. Visit The Art Cellar website to view a Show Schedule. The Art Cellar Gallery is open to visitors Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Artists in Residence at
Edgewood CottageMain Street & Ginny Stevens Lane
Blowing Rock
Ashe County Arts Council303 School Ave,
West Jefferson
(336) 846-2787
The Ashe County Arts Council and Arts Center is located in a beautiful stone building constructed by the Works Progress Administration (WPA) in the 1930s. The Arts Center also boasts a gallery shop that sells the work of over 100 artists and crafts artisans. The Ashe Arts Center is also the site of concerts, literary events, meetings, and rentals and is even the polling place for West Jefferson. For more information about this unique art space, visit https://www.ashecountyarts.org/.
BE Artists GalleryThe Historic Banner Elk School
185 Azalea Circle,
Banner Elk
(828) 898-6767
Stop by this gallery and call (or text) the number on the sign outside—we will promptly let you in. We will be open Thursday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment.
Schedule a private appointment by emailing art@beartistsgallery.com, or calling (828) 898-6767. Please check BEartistsgallery.com for scheduling updates and upcoming events.
Blowing Rock Art & History Museum159 Ginny Stevens Lane,
Blowing Rock
(828) 295-9099
The Blowing Rock Art and History Museum is open Tues- Sat, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Programming and events are now being offered digitally through BRAHM at Home at https://www.blowingrockmuseum.org/athome.
Visitors can visit the gallery’s website and follow @brmuseum on social media to view a variety of videos, artist interviews, behind-the-scenes sneak peeks, art lessons geared towards youth and more.
The gallery’s gift shop is open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.
BRAHM is a hub of artistry and entertainment in the heart of the High Country. The museum seeks to provide cultural enrichment to the High Country communities by promoting the arts and Southern Appalachian heritage and history through educational programs, exhibitions, activities and permanent collections.
See a full list of gallery events online at https://www.blowingrockmuseum.org/calendar.
Blowing Rock Frameworks & Gallery7539 Valley Blvd.,
Blowing Rock
(828) 295-0041
On Instagram and Facebook: @brframeworks
Blowing Rock Frameworks & Gallery is open for the full business hours: Monday — Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Stop by to see work from newly added artists.
Please contact the gallery with any questions or concerns via phone at (828) 295-0041 or email brframeworks@gmail.com. Find them on social media with the handle @brframeworks.
Blue Ridge Artisan Center201 W. Main Street,
Wilkesboro
(336) 990-9500
The Blue Ridge Artisan Center sends guests on a journey of discovery and adventure that defines the indomitable spirit of the people of Northwest North Carolina, where art is created and music is made.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Closed Sundays and Mondays.
Blue Ridge ArtSpace377 Shadowline Drive,
Boone
(828) 264-1789
The Blue Ridge ArtSpace is the main office for the Watauga Arts Council and is a community space for art related groups to meet and practice, as well as a space for classes and instruction.
Though the Blue Ridge ArtSpace is not currently serving as a gallery, you can still call to pick up info about local art events and programs put on by the arts council.
For additional information, visit the Blue Ridge ArtSpace/Watauga County Arts Council’s website at www.watauga-arts.org, subscribe to its newsletter to receive monthly updates and follow the their social media at Watauga-Arts on FB and Instagram.
Bolick and Traditions
Pottery1155 Main Street,
Blowing Rock
(828) 295-6128
Bolick and Traditions Pottery’s business hours are 10 a.m to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and Sunday 1 to 6 p.m.
The gallery unites three potters from the Owens family: Original Owens Pottery, established in 1938, now owned by Boyd Owens. Bolick Pottery, owned by Glenn and Lula Owens Bolick, who are long time potters of the High Country; and 2018 recipients of the N.C. Heritage Awards. Traditions Pottery, Michael and Janet Calhoun of Blowing Rock. Janet was recently awarded the 2020 “In These Hills, Folk and Traditional Arts, Master Artist Award” through South Arts.
Other potters include Sue Salvaterra of Weaverville, McWhirter Pottery of Burnsville, and Ten Hands Pottery of Boone.’
Carlton Gallery10360 Hwy 105 S.,
Banner Elk
(828) 963-4288
This gallery is located 10 miles south of Boone, 7 miles north of Linville or Banner Elk and 8 miles from Blowing Rock at 10360 Hwy 105 South in the Grandfather Mountain community. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Visit Carlton Gallery’s website, www.carltongallery.com to view artwork, artist information or workshops.
Crossnore Fine Arts
Gallery205 Johnson Lane,
Crossnore
(828) 733-3144
The Crossnore Fine Arts Gallery represents regional painters, sculptors and fine craft persons. A portion of all proceeds benefit the children of Crossnore School and Children’s Home.
Gallery hours are from Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m
.
Crown Gallery1153 Main Street,
Blowing Rock
(828) 818-0008
Crown Gallery is proud to represent exceptional local, regional and nationally acclaimed artists, each offering a unique style. The gallery has been designed with a relaxed atmosphere to comfortably view the ever-changing collection.
Gallery owners, James Selby Rue and Carolyn Crocker-Rue, bring many years of combined experience in the field of art to their roles as curators of original fine art by an exceptional roster of mid-career professional artists.
James studied at the Layton School of Art in Milwaukee, The American Academy of Art in Chicago and received an MFA and business degree in Boston. He taught classes and owned a successful advertising and product design agency with offices in Chicago, Boston and Miami for more than 40 years.
Carolyn is an oil painter specializing in the landscape. Her work has been consistently represented in national level galleries for the last 20-plus years and has earned a loyal following in North America, Mexico, Great Britain and Australia.
Together they continue to develop innovative fine art products, such as the RUE Signature Wall Easel, that are used by artists around the world.
Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday Noon — 4 p.m.
Doe Ridge Pottery585 W. King Street #D,
Boone
(828) 264-1127
Doe Ridge Pottery Gallery is the only Gallery in the High Country that sells exclusively handmade pottery from a collection of artists from our region. Regular potters represent some of the best from Watauga, Avery and Ashe Counties. You will find a wonderful selection of functional ware and display pieces including a beautiful collection of lamps and unique one of a kind hand-carved pieces by Bob Meier.
The gallery also features a working studio on site where most days folks in the back are preparing work to put into kilns.
Hours are 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12-5 p.m. on Sunday.
Florence Thomas Art School and Gallery10 S Jefferson Ave,
West Jefferson
(336) 846-3827
Florence Thomas Art School is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. In-person workshops in fine arts and heritage crafts are offered throughout the year. Visitors can see monthly art exhibits at the school.
Hands Gallery543 W King Street, Boone
(828) 262-1970
Any trip to the high country is incomplete without stopping at Hands gallery. Located at 543 West King Street, this gallery represents thirty or more local artists, each showing their unique creative process. The selection of mediums is the best in town. For over 50 years, the gallery’s group of core artists work and will gladly help find visitors that perfect gift. All of the artists are happy to share about their particular art form, and as professional artists, can talk broadly about all the art featured.
Hands Gallery, open 45 years, offers a selection of jewelry, fiber, baskets, pottery, photos, gourds, woodblock prints, soaps, mosaics, stained glass, wrought iron, wooden bowls, furniture and many other handcrafted items. Hands Gallery is open every day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Jones House Cultural Center604 W. King Street,
Boone
(828) 268-6280
Due to COVID-19, the Jones House is temporarily closed until further notice. When the Jones House is open, a new artist or organization will present their work each month in the Mazie Jones Gallery and be featured in the monthly First Friday Art Crawl reception. Schedule and more information on the Mazie Jones Gallery, visit the Jones House online.
When open, the Jones House gallery hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
King Street Art Collective585 West King Street,
(828) 964-7233
Operated by the Watauga Art’s Council, the King Street Art Collective located in downtown Boone is a new gallery and interactive art space that features changing exhibits and activities celebrating the arts. For an upcoming list of events check out the Watauga Arts Council website at www.watauga-arts.org, or following Watauga-Arts on Facebook and Instagram.
Main Street GalleryBlowing Rock
(828) 295-7839
Main Street Gallery in Blowing Rock has been forced to close after 38 years in a prime location on Main Street as our building has sold. They are still together as a group and can be reached at mainstreetgalleryinbr.com. They are looking for a new home in Blowing Rock and look forward to hosting guests in the future.
Martin House Gallery1098 Main Street,
Blowing Rock
(336) 508-2828
Martin house gallery is located in the historic Martin House on Main Street in Blowing Rock. It offers free local delivery and installation as well as after-hour showings. Visit the Martin House Gallery website to see featured artists and available work. Find them on Facebook and Instagram @martinhousegallery or email at martinhousegallery@gmail.com. Martin House Gallery is open Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and by request during the week. For after hours showings call (336) 508-2828.
R.T. Morgan Art Gallery and Glass by Camille120 N. Jefferson Ave.,
West Jefferson
(336) 246-3328/(336) 977-8972
Enjoy fine art in a small town setting.
Internationally known artist/co-owner R.T. Morgan is a diverse artis, working to incorporate various materials and sales into stainless steel sculptures and wall hangings for outdoors and interiors, ranging from 2-12 feet. R.T. is also an accomplished stone sculptor in alabaster, black alberene and marble. He is known for his colorful paintings of birches and local scenes from abstract to realistic.
The gallery also houses a framing business in which Morgan frames all his work and serves the public.
This year, R.T. is sharing his talent and knowledge of painting by giving painting lessons, limited to two people. Materials included.
Call for an appointment to create your own work of art.
R.T. and Camille are celebrating 34 years as professional artists. Commissions are accepted — “if we don’t have it, we can make it.” Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The gallery is closed Wednesdays and Sundays. Call for private viewings anytime. Visit the gallery’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/rtmorganartgallery.
Nthº Gallery683 W. King Street,
Boone
(828) 919-6919
The Nthº Gallery and Studios is a not-for-profit, member and donation-supported art venue serving as an incubator for emerging and established artists in the Boone area.
Currently, the Nthº Gallery is closed until further notice as a precautionary measure.
Sally Nooney Gallery7143 N.C.-194, Banner Elk
(828) 963-7347
Sally Nooney Gallery is full of one of a kind glass, paintings, jewelry and other treasures, and Nooney continues to create new items every day.
Follow her Facebook page for new images and frequent updates.
Further inquiries and commissions can be discussed by calling the gallery.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, and from noon until 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Studio 140 at Sorrento’s140 Azalea Circle,
Banner Elk
(828) 898-5214
Studio 140 at Sorrento’s features large paintings by artist Kent Paulette. As they enter the gallery, visitors will see paintings of animals that once roamed the area such as elk and wolves.
They might hear live music coming from the next room which is dedicated to pop art portraits of famous musicians.
The upstairs gallery features Paulette’s paintings of dancing female figures and abstract mountain landscapes.
The main gallery has a section dedicated to horses. A 6-foot-tall portrait of a horse with thick impasto texture hangs next to paintings of wild horses running free in a Cubist style.
In another section, visitors will see local scenes from the Blue Ridge Parkway along with deer and bears. There’s also a gallery space dedicated to Paulette’s colorful op art inspired paintings based on geometric patterns.
Paulette is a self-taught artist who uses uninhibited, energetic brushstrokes to create paintings that leap off the canvas, alive with color, texture and movement. His work can be viewed online at www.kentpaulette.com. Paulette also commissions custom pet portraits. The gallery is open Wednesday through Sunday from 5-10 p.m.
Turchin Center for the
Visual Arts423 W. King Street, Boone
(828) 262-3017
The Turchin Center for the Visual Arts, located on King Street in Boone, has six galleries with changing contemporary art exhibitions and is the largest facility of its kind in the region. Admission is free.
For more information about exhibitions and programs, visit tcva.org or call (828) 262-3017.
The Wilkes Art Gallery913 C Street, North Wilkesboro
(336) 667-2841
The Wilkes Art Gallery is a nonprofit arts center that believes art enriches individuals and the community alike. WAG offers a variety of youth and adult classes, workshops and outreach projects. Gallery exhibitions rotate throughout the year including two juried exhibits and Youth Art Month. We are happy to host over 50 local artist and craftsman in our gift shop. The gallery is Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.