If there is one thing worth saving for, or a gift that will surely get a positive response, it is the concept of being spoiled by a total spa experience. Yes, a significant other can draw you a bath, pour you a glass of champagne or give you a back rub — and that is romantic, unselfish and sweet. But, when you experience such wonderful things done to you by experts at an acclaimed spa, that is when the movie star treatment truly makes one feel spoiled.
The spa experience is separated into two divisions — the day spa and the destination spa. While many destination spas offer daytime experiences as well, many also provide the total package of hotel rooms and fine dining.
Here in the High Country, we are blessed with multiple spas that will cater to your every need.
Destination SpasOne facility in the High Country is the Westglow Resort and Spa located at 224 Westglow Circle in Blowing Rock. Sitting on 42 mountaintop acres and offering up six luxury lodging properties, it is all centered on the Greek Revival Mansion that is on the register of historic places.
Westglow Resort and Spa offers various packages that include Vichy Rain Therapy, facials, skin renewal treatments, mountain body detox mud sessions, grapefruit salt scrubs and head to toe body oil rubs. The Metamorphosis package, for instance, offers up, “A cocoon-to-butterfly transformation of mind, body and soul.”
There is a wide variety of massages to choose from including the basic body massage, the deep tissue massage, the aromatherapy massage, the couples massage or the Grandfather Stone therapy massage.
More information can be found at westglowresortandspa.com.
The Chetola Resort in downtown Blowing Rock also contains a spa on the grounds. Offering up massage therapies, facials, nail treatments, cosmetic applications and more in five treatment rooms, the spa also features a relaxation room, a nail treatment area, a hair salon, the Swan Bar with its complimentary teas, coffees, and in-house granola. Prosecco and spa lunches are also available.
More information can be found at chetola.com/spa/.
The Spa at Crestwood is a part of the Inn at Crestwood located at 3236 Shulls Mill Road near Boone. A facility that also features a hotel, a fine dining restaurant and a space for weddings; it sits on top of a mountain ridge near the Blue Ridge Parkway that is known for its sunsets.
The Spa at Crestwood features a pool set up for vigorous exercise along with packages that include deluxe facials, Swedish massage, deep tissue massage, aromatherapy massage, craniosacral massage, lymphatic drainage massage, stress relieving massage, reflexology massage and hot stone massage.
More information can be found at crestwoodnc.com.
Further outside of Boone and higher up in elevation is the Spa at Eseeola. Located at 34 Dogwood Street in Linville, on the southern slope of Grandfather Mountain, the facility features Swedish massage, integrative massage, therapeutic massage, deep tissue massage, sports massage, facials, body treatments, a nail salon, manicures and pedicures, restorative foot therapy and neck and shoulder renewal.
More information can be found at eseeolaspa.com.
Day Spas
Heavenly Touch Day Spa
246-D Wilson Drive, Boone
For more information, call (828) 264-4335 or visit heavenlytouchboone.com.
7th Heaven Day Spa
4457 N.C. 105 South, Boone
For more information, call (828) 963-2355 or visit 7thheaven.vpweb.com.
Serenity Day Spa
72 Arnett Road, Banner Elk
For more information, call (828) 898-3550, email cashbaugh@charter.net or visit relaxatserenity.com.
Lavender Fields Skin Care and Laser Spa
820-C State Farm Road, Boone
For more information, call (828) 265-1029 or visit www.lavenderfieldssalon.com.
Natural Healing Day Spa
9649 HWY 105 South, Banner Elk
For more information, call (828) 898-8400 or visit naturalhealingdayspa.com.
