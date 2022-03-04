BLOWING ROCK — On Day 3 of the Blowing Rock town council’s Winter Retreat, Feb. 14-16, Town Manager Shane Fox led a session entitled, “Town Council Review.” He started with a history of Blowing Rock’s government after significant research on the topic in the weeks leading up to the retreat.
“As I dug into it,” Fox told the mayor and commissioners, “I found some interesting things that I thought I should share with you.”
Most of the current town council members were aware that the Town of Blowing Rock was incorporated in 1889, 133 years ago.
“Interestingly enough,” said Fox, “in the early years we did not charge taxes other than May through December. We were designated (by the state) as a seasonal town so we did not charge taxes during the winter. I did not know that. From 1889 to 1905, that policy was in place. I didn’t know that the (structure) even existed, that you could pro rate taxes based on what was considered to be a seasonal town. The tax collector was put in place in 1905, but was still just collecting taxes from May through December.”
Fox reported that originally there were only three town council members and that did not change until 1973.
“You all probably know this, but only three council members governed Blowing Rock until 1973 when the number on the board of commissioners was expanded to five,” he said. “But the town was governed by a mayor-council structure until 1987, when a council-manager form of municipal governance was adopted.
“I am just the sixth town manager. In a lot of ways this is a relatively new town. Really, until very recently (1987), the town was governed in a much different way than it is now,” said Fox.
Fox went on to review the town code’s Chapter 2 about when meetings are to be held, including special meetings. Fox said that the code stipulates that the regular town council meetings are to be held on the second Tuesday of each month, but that it is left up to the council to choose the time of day. Mayor Charlie Sellers recalled that a few years ago the meeting time was changed from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Commissioner Doug Matheson recalled a time when the time was set by the time of sunset, so it changed with the season, starting later in the summer months and earlier in the winter months.
Fox reminded the council members that a special meeting can be called by the mayor, the mayor pro-tem, or any two members.
“I cannot recall a time when we had as many special meetings called as during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Fox.
Notice of a special meeting to the other council members must be in writing, but in today’s world email is sufficient, and notice must to the other council members and the media must be given at least 48 hours in advance of the special meeting.
Emergency meetings may be called by the same people as a special meeting, with written notice the same, but there is not a time notice requirement.
“No time notice is required,” said Fox, “but it is customary to give everyone time to make arrangements to attend, including the media.”
Before moving on to other council review topics, Fox outlined the requirements for printing and distributing an upcoming meeting’s agenda.
