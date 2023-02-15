NEWLAND — On Thursday, Feb. 7, seven promising young spellers gathered together for the 45th Annual Avery County Schools District Spelling Bee at the Avery County Ag Building. The participants ranged in grade level from third to eighth grade and were each from a different school in Avery County.

The rules of the bee were as follows: You can only restart a word if you spell every single letter the same as you had it, and if you misspell, you can’t change any previously spelled letter. When two competitors are left standing, they not only had to correctly spell the word their counterpart misspelled, but another additional word correctly in order to win.

