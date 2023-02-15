NEWLAND — On Thursday, Feb. 7, seven promising young spellers gathered together for the 45th Annual Avery County Schools District Spelling Bee at the Avery County Ag Building. The participants ranged in grade level from third to eighth grade and were each from a different school in Avery County.
The rules of the bee were as follows: You can only restart a word if you spell every single letter the same as you had it, and if you misspell, you can’t change any previously spelled letter. When two competitors are left standing, they not only had to correctly spell the word their counterpart misspelled, but another additional word correctly in order to win.
The competitors included Lucas Hudson (Cranberry Middle School), Montgomery Morgan (Banner Elk Elementary), Sophia Clark (Freedom Trail Elementary), Jacquoline Hernandez (Newland Elementary), Logan Brown (Crossnore Elementary), JJ Page (Avery County Middle School) and Kenzie Goforth (Riverside Elementary).
“This was a great group of students who were tremendous,” said spelling bee moderator, Avery Journal Editor and former district bee champion Jamie Shell. “We had a terrific lineup of intelligent and talented students and it was a highly competitive spelling bee.”
The competitors sat in random order and each had their own turn spelling a word down the line. If they were incorrect, a bell would ring and they would move from a front-row line of chairs to a back row of chairs.
Competitors Page and Brown were the last two standing at the end of the competition. Page misspelled “muscular,” which was then passed onto Brown, who misspelled it as well. Page was then asked to spell “veteran,” which was incorrect and passed onto Brown. He spelled it correctly, but then misspelled the word “meteor.” Page spelled “meteor” correctly, then won first place with the correct spelling of the final word “curries.”
The top five competitors received entry for themselves and one other person to Grandfather Mountain, while the top two received a Cuddlekins river otter stuffed animal and passes to Grandfather Mountain. Additionally, Brown was winner of a pool party of up to 20 to the Williams YMCA, while Page also received a one-year Williams YMCA unlimited membership for himself and his family along with advancing to the regional competition.
“I think we had a fantastic bee. We went through confident young people with bright futures,” said Ellis Ayers, Director of Career Technical Education and Secondary Education for Avery County Schools. Ayers judged the competition as well as Casey Johnson, ACS Director of Testing and Accountability, and Cindy Brigman, ACS Director of Student Services.
Page will represent Avery County Schools at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte for the regional spelling bee.
Although there can only be one first-place participant, Ayers stressed that all the competitors were winners for being “school winners” and making it to the competition that day.
After the competition, the group took a picture on the stage and went to hug their supporters in the audience. Family, friends and school support staff gathered in the Ag center to watch their student spell and admirably represent their respective schools.
