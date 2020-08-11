SPARTA — A 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurred four kilometers south-southeast of Sparta at 8:07 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The USGS reported that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 3.7 kilometers.
According to USGS, the earthquake followed a 2.6 magnitude quake that occurred in the same location, two miles from Sparta at 1:57 a.m. The first earthquake was considered minor on the Richter magnitude scale, while the second was considered moderate.
“It was the largest earthquake to hit the state since 1916, when a magnitude 5.5 quake occurred near Skyland,” the Associated Press reported.
A community internet intensity map generated by reports submitted to USGS indicate that the quake was felt as far away as Kentucky and coastal North and South Carolina.
According to the Associated Press, there were no reports of serious injuries, but some minor structural damage was reported in Sparta, as well as cracks in roads. Alleghany County, which includes Sparta, declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon, according to AP.
The USGS said on its website that there were chances for one or more aftershocks in the next week, forecasting a 45 percent chance for earthquakes of magnitude 3 or greater, the Associated Press reported.
Watauga County Emergency Services posted on Facebook that there were no initial reports of any damage from the quake in Watauga County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.