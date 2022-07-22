BOONE — Appalachian State University’s Center for Judaic, Holocaust, and Peace Studies will hold the 20th Annual Martin and Doris Rosen Summer Symposium from July 23-28.
The Symposium will take place in the form of a hybrid event with in-person programs on the Appalachian State University campus and virtual access/participation available via Zoom. Most programs are open to the public and all programs are free of charge with no tickets required.
Events include:
Sunday, July 24: Dr. Michael Berenbaum, Director of the Sigi Ziering Institute and Professor of Jewish Studies at American Jewish University, will present "Anti-Judaism and Anti-Semitism in European History and Visual Culture" from 7 - 9 p.m. in Lecture Hall 114 in the Belk Library and Information Commons: bit.ly/3ceJFq6.
Monday, July 25: Director Bianca Stigter's new Holocaust documentary "Three Minutes: A Lengthening" will be shown and followed by a discussion with Berenbaum and renowned Holocaust educator and survivor Dr. Miriam Klein Kassenoff from 7 - 9 p.m. in the Grandview Ballroom in the North End Zone Building at Kidd Brewer Stadium: bit.ly/3c7oaat.
Tuesday, July 26: Peter Feigl, a child survivor of the Holocaust, will present "From Le Chambon sur Lignon to Figeac: Documenting Survival in Hiding in Southern France in Photographs" from 7 - 9 p.m. in the Grandview Ballroom in the North End Zone Building at Kidd Brewer Stadium: bit.ly/3ceJET4.
Thursday, July 28: Israeli historian Dr. Daniel Uziel will present "A Central Visual Heritage of the Holocaust: The Wehrmacht and Anti-Jews Propaganda with Dr. Daniel Uziel" from 12 - 1 p.m. in the Turchin Center Lecture Hall: bit.ly/3IKyi5l.
Appalachian State University's Center for Judaic, Holocaust, and Peace Studies was founded in 2002 to develop new educational opportunities for students, teachers, and the community, according to the organizations mission statement.
