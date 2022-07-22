Center for Judaic, Holocaust, and Peace Studies logo

BOONE — Appalachian State University’s Center for Judaic, Holocaust, and Peace Studies will hold the 20th Annual Martin and Doris Rosen Summer Symposium from July 23-28.

The Symposium will take place in the form of a hybrid event with in-person programs on the Appalachian State University campus and virtual access/participation available via Zoom. Most programs are open to the public and all programs are free of charge with no tickets required.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.