West Jefferson’s 10th annual Olde Time Antiques Fair takes place Friday, Sept. 17-18, in historic downtown West Jefferson. Admission to the fair is free, and the event will be held rain or shine. The event will be open from noon until 8 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday.
Visitors can browse from more than 50 vendors, carrying one-of-a-kind antiques, primitives, collectables, entertainment, food and music and hosts more than 50 vendors.
In the past, West Jefferson has hosted as many as 8,000 people for the Olde Time Antique Fair. The fair continues to be a success each year, growing
The weekend event has been successful at driving business for local shops and restaurants of West Jefferson.
The Olde Time Antiques Fair features multiple local and regional musical acts, including an Elvis Presley performer Saturday afternoon.
For more information on West Jefferson’s seventh annual Olde Time Antiques Fair, contact (336) 977-9165 or (336) 977-0398, or email oldetimeantiquesfair@gmail.com.
