In the same way we decorate the dinner table with a nice centerpiece, there are ways to make your patio table inviting for summer meals.
Whether you’re having a simple family dinner on a weeknight or hosting guests, why not put a stylish touch on your outdoor dining table this season.
It can be as simple as a vase with fresh flowers or as involved as an all-weather runner with coordinating placemats, flower arrangements, glassware and linens.
From the Garden
Summer is a great time to use the bounty of the season in your centerpieces. Fill a tall vase with lemons or limes and add watcher, with matching fresh flowers on top. Slice the fruit for extra detail. A simple option is a cake stand or pedestal platter holding a selection of fresh, washed fruits.
A Natural Look
Other ways to bring rustic, natural touches to your patio table are to use a simple jute or burlap runner, topped with a galvanized bucket planter filled with blooms. This pairs nicely with plain white tableware and simple glassware. Add plain white napkins tied with burlap string to complete the look.
Achieve a different natural-look centerpiece with a wood bottle carrier. Fill each compartment with a Mason jar or glass soda bottle filled with fresh flowers.
Glamour
For a glamorous look, place crystal bowls filled with fruit down the length of the table. Add crystal goblets and linens in jewel tones and crystal taper candle holders. Another chic look is a centerpiece made of a garland of lush greenery, accented with gold candle holders with white candles, glass goblets and matching green and white linens.
Keep it Simple
If you’re just looking to punch up your meal a tad, buy jewel-toned glassware in an array of styles. Pair the glassware with simple white tableware and linens for a simple, colorful aesthetic. Another simple look is a plain glass vase with a few wide-stemmed flowers such as white calla lily, paired with plain white tableware and linens.
If you do nothing else to spruce up your outdoor space, use a container you already have in your backyard — a galvanized watering can, a wood crate or a metal lantern — as a makeshift vase at the center of the table.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.