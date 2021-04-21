A plethora of multi-functional outdoor storage options have come on the market in the past few years, playing to consumers’ need for pieces that make their outdoor spaces functional.
From pool accessories to garden supplies to outdoor dining necessities, an active outdoor lifestyle comes with a lot of gear. Keep it all tidy with a storage piece to suit your needs, or if you’re handy, make your own.
Garden Supplies
An old hutch or a baby’s changing table can be repurposed as a potting bench. If you have a garden shed, install a hanging canvas shoe rack on the door to store small garden tools and supplies, such as gloves and nippers. You can also install bathroom towels bars to the inside of the door to hold small tools by a hook.
Food and Drink
A storage cabinet with a hutch can be converted into a bar and serving station. Use the lower drawers or shelves for storage, or remove a lower shelf to make room for a small refrigerator. Add a stemware rack.
If you know some basic woodworking, HGTV offers a DIY tutorial for making a hanging bar from wood pallets at https://bit.ly/2USxMtw.
Pool gear
Stand a wood pallet on its side to store tall pool supplies, such as pool noodles and skimmers. Add coat hooks to the front to hand wet towels and goggles. Use stackable, open plastic storage bins to round up small items, such as diving sticks and rings, floaties and small toys. To wrangle inflatable pool rings, install small flagpoles on the side of your house or shed. Keep clean pool towels at hand in wall-mounted bath towel holders.
Add Storage Everywhere
When purchasing outdoor furniture items, look for storage features that can help the backyard tidy. Any existing outdoor piece can be turned into a place to store things, such as raised garden planters or beverage carts. Store extra patio furniture cushions under a coffee table. If you need extra outdoor seating, turn a sturdy solid wood bookcase on its side to make a storage bench and add a cushion.
