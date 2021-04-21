There’s no better time than summer to think about ways to conserve resources. Air conditioners get a workout and we’re constantly watering our gardens and lawns, making it a great time to take stock of our habits and improve them.
Here’s list of ways to make your home a bit greener this season.
1. Install a rain barrel. A rain barrel attaches to your home’s gutters to collect runoff water from your roof, and repurpose the water that would otherwise be lost, for use in your garden, landscaping or even indoor plants. This can save thousands of gallons of water each year and reduce the amount of stormwater runoff that hits lakes and rivers, and reduce peak water demand. Some local governments make rain barrels available at an affordable price to help homeowners conserve. Check with your local forest preserve or other local government bodies, or buy a rain barrel commercially.
2. Check for leaks in hoses. Water hoses that leak simply waste water. The repairs can be inexpensive and save valuable water.
3. Water wisely. According to Iowa State University’s extension service, the best time to water your lawn or garden is between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. This allows the water to dry quickly, preventing fungal diseases, while avoiding rapid evaporation that happens when you water later in the day. Watering at night is not a good idea because the water will likely sit on the plant longer, leading to disease.
4. Control indoor temperatures. Keeping blinds and curtains drawn during the hottest part of the day can help keep your home cooler and reduce the workload on your air conditioner. Ditto for using ceiling fans, but be sure they are rotating counterclockwise.
5. Lower your water heater temperature. Heating water accounts for 18 percent of energy used in a home, according to the Department of Energy. Reducing the temperature to the “warm” setting, (120 degrees Fahrenheit) can prevent burns and save energy.
6. Tune up your AC. At an average cost of $100 to $200, an air conditioner tune-up might seem like an expense you’d like to avoid. If your AC isn’t running in its top form, however, you could be paying higher electric bills all summer. Having it done once a year can also help you avoid costly repairs, which can reach into hundreds of dollars.
7. Lighten up your bedding. It might seem like common sense, but don’t use the same bedding year-round. Opt for lighter blankets and sheets made of natural materials to keep you cooler in the summer and reduce the demand on your AC.
