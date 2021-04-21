If your home doesn’t have central air conditioning, a room unit can help cool things off. There are many available models to meet various needs, so you’ll need to do some research to pick the right unit.
New Features
An EnergyStar-certified room air conditioner can cost less than $75 per year to operate, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, with new variable speed technology saving more energy than in the past. EnergyStar-certified units include more sealing material around the opening than other models, to better keep cold air in. There are even models available with smart home-type features that allow the user to turn them on and off remotely, set temperature schedules and get information about how efficiently the unit is operating. Many units also are capable of “smart grid” features, allowing them to be cycled on and off by the power company to provide savings to the customer and conserve energy during peak demand.
Sizing
The cooling capacity of room air conditioners is measured using British Thermal Units. Depending on the size of your room, your unit will need a minimum BTU rating. For example, a 200-square-foot room will require a unit with a minimum 6,000 BTU rating, while a 500-square-foot room will need 12,000 BTUs. Additional factors to consider in the calculations include whether the room tends to be sunny or shaded, as well as how many people typically use the room and how the room is used. View the EPA’s sizing guide at https://bit.ly/2V10BUA for tips on measuring the room and to calculate which size unit you need.
Ductless Systems
A ductless air conditioning unit is a wall-mounted unit that uses an outdoor compressor. They are very efficient and less prone to air leakage, according to HGTV.com, and buying an EnergyStar-certified model can save 30 percent on cooling costs. Some models also can provide heat, as well.
Ductless AC units are, however, considerably more expensive than window units, making them a long-term investment for which you’ll have to wait to see a return in the form of lower energy bills. They also require monthly filter maintenance.
Ductless units are recommended for small new additions to a house or for adding AC to a house where none exists. This is because even with the added cost for the units, it still can be less expensive than running ductwork.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.