Sources of North Carolina data include the Raleigh News & Observer as of 12 p.m. May 18 and NCDHHS as of 11 a.m. May 18. The number of hospitalized patients represents those currently hospitalized in reporting hospitals and is not a cumulative total of people hospitalized. The estimate of people who have recovered is provided by NCDHHS once per week, on Mondays, and is based on the estimated median recovery time for non-hospitalized cases and for hospitalized cases.
U.S. data is from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine as of 12 p.m. May 18.
Resident Cases*
Active Cases
Recovered
Currently Monitoring
Deaths
Watauga
9
1
N/A
6
0
Ashe
27
22
N/A
31
0
Avery
0
0
0
N/A
0
Caldwell
86
N/A
36
N/A
2
Wilkes
425
N/A
N/A
N/A
1
Johnson
15
10
5
N/A
0
Carter
19
3
15
N/A
1
Sources of case information in Watauga and surrounding counties include AppHealthCare, NCDHHS, the Raleigh News & Observer, Caldwell County Health Department, Toe River Health District and Tennessee Department of Health. Not all counties report the same categories of data.
AppHealthCare also reports that 21 people have tested positive in its three-county service area who are not residents of Watauga, Ashe or Alleghany counties. This includes one traveler in Watauga County reported on March 31 and 16 construction workers at an App State campus project reported on May 14.
Tests Completed
N.C.
255,755
Watauga
Ashe
Avery
Caldwell
Wilkes
Johnson
Carter
The above testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include AppHealthCare (May 15), NCDHHS (May 18), Toe River Health District, Caldwell County Health Department and Tennessee Department of Health.
*The Tennessee Department of Health totals include the sum of negative tests and confirmed cases for each county but might not reflect pending tests.
