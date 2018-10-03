BOONE — A center divider and bike lanes are part of an N.C. 105 “superstreet” design recently released by the North Carolina Department of Transportation that would redevelop the road from the intersection with Blowing Rock Road to the N.C. 105 Bypass at the edge of Boone town limits.
